More Anker power banks are prone to fire: Here's how to get yours replaced for free

Carlos Ribeiro / Android Authority

TL;DR Accessories maker Anker is recalling five more models of power banks.

Some units with these models (A1257, A1647, A1652, A1681, or A1689) are prone to faulty batteries, which may cause fire or explosion.

Earlier this month, Anker recalled more than one million A1263 power banks after more than a dozen reported fire incidents.

Chinese phone accessories brand Anker appears to be traversing a rough patch, with millions of its products emerging as potentially dangerous. It previously recalled more than a million PowerCore 10,000mAh power banks in June, and has now issued fresh recall warnings regarding five more models.

Anker says the following models may be susceptible to faulty battery packs inside them and need to be immediately replaced: Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W); model name A1257

Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable); model name A1647

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W); model name A1652

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable); model name A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable); model name A1689 The company has identified the issue and traced it back to a single supplier of lithium-ion battery cells. It does not specify the issue, but we suspect these affected power bank models may be at a risk of explosion or fire, as the previously recalled model A1263.

The previously flagged model resulted in at least 19 incidents with at least two people receiving minor burns and cumulative damages to property worth over $60,000, as per the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. While Anker calls its recent action backed by an “abundance of caution,” it appears to be a proactive step to avoid any further human injuries or financial losses to its customers.

Following these incidents, Anker has also partnered with a new vendor, Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), which also supplies batteries to Apple and Samsung, as per South China Morning Post. While that should hopefully prevent issues in future models, there are certain steps you must take to avoid accidents if you currently have any of the affected models.

How to identify and dispose of faulty Anker power banks

Not all power banks with these model names are prone to fire or explosion, which is why Anker has noted steps to identify problematic power banks. Here’s what you must do: Locate the model name on the back of your power bank, and see if it matches one of the marked models (A1257, A1647, A1652, A1681, or A1689). Head over to this page and fill up details such as the serial number (labeled “SN” and written on the back of the power bank). Take an image of the area that clearly shows the serial number and submit the form. Once Anker verifies your submission, you will be notified whether your power bank is affected or not. If it is, you will be eligible for a replacement product or a gift card that can be redeemed only on Anker’s website. Once you get a confirmation, you must also dispose of the power banks at one of the certified facilities that recycle Li-ion batteries. You can use this locator to find a reliable recycling facility in your vicinity. Under no circumstances should you continue to use the faulty power bank. If you are eager to learn more, be sure to check out our guide on what to do if you spot a swollen battery.

