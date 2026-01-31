AYANEO's latest handheld is skipping crowdfunding, and you can buy it now

AYANEO

TL;DR The AYANEO Pocket S Mini is available now to order, and it’s in stock and ready to ship.

Previous handhelds have faced significant delays in crowdfunding, so this is a welcome change.

The premium 4.2-inch, 4:3 handheld has a powerful G3x Gen 2 SoC and starts at $319 for the month of February, with a free gift pack.

AYANEO has done the unthinkable. The company that has been the target of so many shipping complaints over the years just shadowdropped its latest Pocket S Mini handheld, skipping crowdfunding and pre-order periods altogether.

Ok, so it’s not quite a complete shadowdrop, since the company has teased the Pocket S Mini since September, but now we finally have full specs and pricing. As the name implies, it has the same premium design language as the Pocket S, with an all-metal CNC frame and an all-glass front. The 4.2-inch 4:3 LCD panel appears to be the same one as the budget Pocket Air Mini (though the company promises it’s been improved), and it’s the ideal resolution for retro games.

The Pocket S Mini is a powerful and compact retro gaming handheld, but it's not cheap.

Despite this, it features a very powerful Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chipset, which should be powerful enough to play demanding Android games at max settings, and emulate every system that’s possible with current software. It pairs this with 8, 12, or 16GB of RAM, though the latter is available only with the most expensive Retro Power colorway.

The console adopts the unlabeled, clear buttons from the Pocket VERT. It also has two small sticks in a similar layout to the Pocket ACE, as well as the same chipset.

It comes in three variants: 8+128GB for $319, 12+256GB for $399, and 16+512GB for $479. Those are the early bird prices, which will last until the end of February. After that, prices jump by $80 for each model. However, early-bird purchasers will receive a gift pack that includes a carry case, joystick caps, retro-gaming stickers, and a cleaning cloth.

AYANEO

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

AYANEO has been under heavy criticism in recent months for delayed shipments on crowdfunding orders for the Pocket DS, Pocket AIR Mini, and KONKR Pocket FIT. Earlier this month, the company’s CEO revealed a “Service Improvement Plan” to regain the community’s trust, and part of that was moving away from the crowdfunding model. This is also the first device that will launch in China and overseas markets simultaneously, with stock allocated equally between the two.

The Pocket S Mini competes with other compact gaming handhelds, including the company’s own Pocket ACE, as well as the all-metal ANBERNIC RG 477M and far more affordable (and less powerful) ANBERNIC RG 476H. Other powerful compact handhelds, like the AYN Odin 2 Mini, have been discontinued.

The Pocket S Mini was initially set to launch in March, but the company has moved it forward to ship before the Chinese New Year, when the entire country effectively shuts down for several weeks. As such, Pocket S orders made after February 10 will not resume shipping until after February 26. In addition, the company has temporarily suspended sales of a few of the handheld’s accessories to prevent further shipping delays.

You can purchase the AYANEO Pocket S Mini on the company’s official website starting today. Early orders should ship within the next 7-10 days.

Follow