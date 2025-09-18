AYANEO unexpectedly reveals a new mini handheld coming early next year

TL;DR During the Pocket AIR Mini launch, AYANEO surprised viewers with the reveal of the Pocket S Mini.

The device is a 4:3 handheld with a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 chip.

The hardware is scheduled to launch in March 2026.

Today, AYANEO launched the Pocket AIR Mini, providing a full look at the device, its specs, and price. In addition to this launch, however, the company had a surprise up its sleeve that we didn’t see coming. This surprise is a different handheld that is slated for early next year.

While details are light at the moment, AYANEO did volunteer some information about the hardware. Clearly inspired by the Pocket S in both design and name, the device is called the AYANEO Pocket S Mini. As AYANEO describes it, the Pocket S Mini is a “high-performance retro 4:3 handheld.”

This device with a 4:3 aspect ratio will be powered by a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor. That’s the same chip that sits inside the normal Pocket S. The Mini also looks to have a glass front and metal frame, just like the Pocket S. It’s unclear at the moment what other specs the Pocket S Mini will share with its larger sibling.

AYANEO says this new handheld will launch in March 2026. When it arrives, it will compete against other small flagship handhelds like the Retroid Pocket Mini V2 and AYN Odin 2 Mini.

