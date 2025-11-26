One of the most popular small (but powerful) Android handhelds has been discontinued

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR The AYN Odin 2 Mini has been discontinued and removed from the company’s website.

Released in 2024, it was one of the most powerful “small” handhelds, with an 8 Gen 2 SoC and PSP Vita vibes.

AYN still sells the Odin 2, as well as the Odin 2 Portal, Thor, and Odin 3.

When it comes to smaller Android gaming handhelds with enough power for demanding systems, your options are surprisingly limited. The Odin 2 Mini was one of the first to really fill that niche, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 packed into a relatively small frame with a 5-inch screen. But now, that device is no longer on the market.

Confirmed by a representative on Discord, the AYN Odin 2 Mini has been discontinued and removed from the company’s website. This was not announced in advance, nor was it made public on any of the company’s channels.

AYN has dropped the Odin 2 Mini in favor of the dual-screened Thor.

While the handheld scene has changed dramatically in the past year, the Odin 2 Mini has gained a lot of fans for its similarity to the PSP Vita. The curved design and relatively small form-factor made it an ideal choice for many, especially when compared to the company’s larger handhelds, like the 6-inch Odin 2 and 7-inch Odin 2 Portal.

However, the company now appears to be pushing its dual-screen handheld, the AYN Thor, as its compact handheld of choice. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as the Odin 2 Mini, and the overall dimensions aren’t much larger. However, it draws inspiration from the Nintendo 3DS, rather than the PSP Vita, and the next batch won’t ship until mid-January.

The good news is that there are still great small handhelds out there, like the excellent AYANEO Pocket ACE. It’s even more compact, with a 4.5-inch 4:3 display. It’s powered by a Snapdragon G3X Gen 2, which is essentially an overclocked 8 Gen 2. However, it’s significantly more expensive, starting at $439 retail.

There are other compact handhelds, but none of them resemble the PSP Vita.

A cheaper option is the Retroid Pocket Mini V2. The 3.92-inch OLED display is the smallest of the bunch, but the Snapdragon 865 SoC is getting long in the tooth. Still, the retail price of $179 is much easier to stomach.

ANBERNIC has also released a few compact alternatives, including the all-metal RG 477M and the more affordable RG 476H. Again, neither of these draws inspiration from the PSP lineup, but they’re still great devices for retro gaming.

With many handheld makers trending larger, it could be months before we see a new, powerful compact Android gaming handheld hit the market. Unless you’re willing to commit to a dual-screen clamshell, your best bet might just be to wait.

