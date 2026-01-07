Forget massive TVs: These new 4K projectors are built for performance and Dolby Vision Gaming

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR AWOL Vision’s new Aetherion series features two high-end UST projectors — the Max and Pro — offering sharp 4K resolution up to 200 inches, along with advanced features such as PixelLock for refined image quality.

Both models support cutting-edge standards, including Dolby Vision Gaming, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode. They feature MediaTek’s MT9655 chip and run Google TV based on Android TV 14.

Kickstarter launches in early February at $2,199 (Max) and $1,999 (Pro), with retail availability starting in April for $4,499 and $3,499, respectively.

Projectors are fast emerging as a popular alternative to having a giant TV in the living room, and it makes sense, too. Instead of having a TV imposing and commanding attention all the time, a projector moves out of the way when the job is done. At CES 2026, we’ve seen numerous new projectors from companies such as Samsung, Epson, and XGIMI. If you’re still on the hunt for a performance-oriented projector, the new Aetherion projector from AWOL Vision could be worth checking out.

AWOL Vision’s Aetherion series comprises the Max and Pro projectors, and these are claimed to be the world’s sharpest 4K triple-laser ultra-short-throw (UST) projectors. Common features include 4K clarity between 80 and 200 inches, a variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, and a 6,000:1 native contrast ratio.

UST projectors are prone to pixel drift and color separation because of their extreme projection angle (which allows them to be kept closer to the wall while projecting an enormous screen size) and complex optical path. To counter this, both projectors also come with AWOL Vision’s proprietary PixelLock technology, which claims to fuse and synchronize each pixel at scale without color fringing, misalignment, or blurring, even at extreme screen sizes.

AWOL Vision Aetherion Max AWOL Vision Aetherion Pro

Other common features include anti-RBE technology, which reduces the rainbow effect, dynamic tone mapping for HDR optimization, and support for Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode. The projectors support 1ms-class input latency at 240Hz, and they are also the first projectors to support Dolby Vision Gaming.

For those seeking even more specifications, the AWOL Vision Aetherion Max and Pro are powered by MediaTek’s MT9655 SoC and come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage — numbers that are impressive for projectors and TVs, as we don’t usually see this level of focus on performance in this segment. There’s also support for Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7. The projectors run Google TV based on Android TV 14. The projectors also support wireless streaming through AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Miracast.

For differences, the Aetherion Max can get as bright as 3,300 ISO lumens, while the Aetherion Pro can get as bright as 2,600 ISO lumens.

AWOL Vision Aetherion series pricing and availability

The AWOL Vision Aetherion Max and Pro projectors are set to launch on Kickstarter in early February. Kickstarter Super Early Bird pricing is $2,199 and $1,999, respectively. They will also become commercially available in April 2026 at a retail price of $4,499 for the Max and $3,499 for the Pro variants.

