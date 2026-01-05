XGIMI pushes its flagship projector even further with the Titan Noir Max

XGIMI

TL;DR XGIMI announced the TITAN Noir Max series at CES 2026, an update to its flagship TITAN projector.

The new model adds a dynamic iris system and revised DMD thermal design to improve contrast and stability.

Preorders are expected in early 2026, though pricing has not yet been announced.

XGIMI’s biggest projector is getting an update. At CES 2026, the company announced the TITAN Noir Max series, a next-generation update to the original TITAN.

The first model debuted in early 2025, marking XGIMI’s initial push into professional-grade projection. At the time, the company positioned it as a step beyond its lifestyle and portable projectors, seemingly targeting high-end installations. The Noir Max series builds on the first generation, but with a clearer focus on usability beyond professional installations.

Design-wise, the TITAN Noir Max features a build that’s practical rather than decorative, and doesn’t aim to blend into a living room. The new model keeps a substantial, boxy build with a prominent front-facing lens and visible ventilation. The integrated stand adds a touch of flexibility that feels more home-friendly, even if the projector itself is still clearly built for fixed setups rather than portability.

The most notable change is the addition of a new dynamic iris system, which XGIMI says increases native contrast to 10,000:1. If those claims hold up in real-world viewing, the upgrade should improve black levels and highlight control in darker scenes. XGIMI also reworked its internal SST DMD architecture, focusing on temperature management at the chip level. According to the company, the projector is designed to handle higher light output more consistently over time, with less thermal stress. That should translate to more stable brightness during long viewing sessions.

Beyond those hardware changes, XGIMI is simply framing the TITAN Noir Max as a more approachable flagship. It’s still designed for professional use, and retains the stability and accuracy those use cases demand, but the company says the updated model is meant to work just as comfortably in dedicated home theaters and media rooms. This is a positioning we’re seeing more frequently as high-end projectors push further and further beyond commercial installs.

CES 2026 attendees can get a peek at the TITAN Noir Max series on the showroom floor, with hands-on demos planned during the show. XGIMI says preorders will be available in early 2026, but details like pricing have not yet been announced.

