Roku TV just landed on a portable projector for the first time, and it's surprisingly cheap

Aurzen

TL;DR Aurzen has announced the EAZZE D1R air, a portable projector with built-in Roku TV.

The projector offers native 1080p resolution, up to 300 ANSI lumens, a 180-degree gimbal stand, and USB-C power bank support.

It is now available from Aurzen and Amazon for $239.99, though a limited-time launch discount drops that price to $149.99.

New devices keep piling into the portable projector space as brands continue chasing the casual streaming crowd. Today, Aurzen re-entered the fray, announcing the EAZZE D1R air, a portable projector with built-in Roku TV.

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The D1R air builds on Aurzen’s earlier D1 air, which already featured officially licensed streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The new model runs Roku TV directly on the projector itself, giving users access to Roku’s familiar streaming platform, app library, interface, and remote experience out of the box. The move is notable as many projector brands continue pushing toward Google TV. Roku projectors, meanwhile, remain surprisingly uncommon.

The projector’s build also closely resembles the earlier D1 air, including its 180-degree gimbal design for projecting onto walls or ceilings, plus ToF (Time of Flight) autofocus and automatic keystone correction for quick setup. Like the older model, it supports 65W USB-C PD for even more flexible positioning using a power bank. For your summer outdoor movie nights (or rooms without easy outlet access), the device can pair with an optional stand with a built-in 25,000mAh battery pack.

As for image quality, the D1R air offers native 1080p resolution and up to 300 ANSI lumens of SGS-verified brightness. Aurzen is also highlighting the SGS certification, which helps give the brightness claims more credibility. Aurzen also includes multiple preset picture modes for different viewing scenarios. For sound, the device packs dual 5W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

While 300 ANSI lumens is fairly entry-level by projector standards, it’s also not surprising, as the D1R air lands at a much lower price than competitors. It is available now from Aurzen and Amazon for $239.99. An introductory discount drops the price to $149.99 for a limited time.

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