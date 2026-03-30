This might be the least annoying budget projector yet

Aurzen

TL;DR Aurzen has announced the EAZZE D1 Air, a budget-friendly projector with USB-C power support.

The device features native 1080p with HDR10 and 4K support, Dolby Audio, and built-in streaming apps.

The Aurzen EAZZE D1 Air is available now for $199.99 on Amazon.

Portable projectors keep promising an easier way to get a big screen at home, and Aurzen’s latest joins the movement for a fraction of the price. Today, the company announced the EAZZE D1 Air, expanding its budget-friendly EAZZE series with a more portable option.

The most practical upgrade on the new model is its power sourcing. The D1 Air supports 65W USB-C PD input, so it can run off any compatible power bank, making the projector much easier to move between rooms or take on the go. That’s relatively uncommon, especially at this price point.

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The device is made more portable with a lightweight body that’s similar to the brand’s BOOMAir. The D1 Air features a built-in adjustable stand that allows for easier wall-to-ceiling projection, plus an integrated speaker base housing dual 8W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The projector also uses TOF (time-of-flight) sensors for real-time autofocus and auto keystone correction to keep manual adjustments minimal when moving between spaces.

As for streaming, the D1 Air includes officially licensed apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.2. Around back, you’ll find a mix of ports, including HDMI, USB, audio out, and USB-C. The projector offers native 1080p resolution with HDR10 support and supports 4K input, alongside a claimed 30,000-hour light source. For the best experience, Aurzen recommends screen sizes up to around 100 inches, with the usual caveat that performance is best in dimmer environments.

All in all, the D1 Air lands squarely in the entry-level category where affordability carries more weight than peak performance. The upgrades in favor of portability are a notable expansion of the brand’s lineup, but it’s unclear how well it will hold up in real use. It is available now for $199.99 on Amazon.

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