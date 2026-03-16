You won't guess which carrier has kept customers happy for 17 straight years

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T ranked America’s favorite wireless service for the 17th straight year in the 2026 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index.

AT&T and T-Mobile report low churn rates (0.98% and 0.93%), while Verizon expects up to 1 million new postpaid customers this year.

A $23 billion spectrum deal between AT&T and EchoStar will add 50MHz of spectrum, boosting 5G capacity across 400 US markets by mid-2026.

If you’ve ever looked for a phone plan in the US, you’ve probably seen the same three names: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. These companies lead the market for a reason. Wireless service is almost everywhere now. About 98% of Americans have a cellphone, and nearly 89% say they couldn’t live without their smartphone, according to the CTIA, a US-based trade association for the wireless industry.

This huge demand means big business. In 2025, US wireless companies made over $352 billion in revenue, The Motley Fool reports. So how does one company keep customers loyal in such a crowded market?

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The new 2026 Customer Loyalty Engagement Index (CLEI) from Brand Keys is out, and for the 17th year in a row, AT&T is ranked as America’s favorite wireless service. While T-Mobile and Verizon are working hard to win customers, AT&T has built a strong lead that others can’t seem to break.

Currently, all three companies are doing well. AT&T and T-Mobile have low churn rates, with only 0.98% and 0.93% of customers leaving. Verizon expects to add up to 1 million new postpaid phone customers this year.

AT&T’s strategy focuses on investing heavily in its infrastructure. From 2020 to 2024, the company spent over $150 billion on its network. This was more than just maintenance; it was a complete upgrade. Now, its network covers 99% of the US population and has earned “Best Overall” and “Fastest” awards from RootMetrics.

AT&T’s main advantage is its bundled services. The company has been promoting its 5G internet and fiber options together. By offering high-speed home internet and wireless plans as a package, it makes it harder and more costly for customers to switch to another provider.

Looking ahead to mid-2026, AT&T has finalized a $23 billion deal to buy 50 megahertz of spectrum from EchoStar. This purchase is meant to greatly increase the carrier’s 5G capacity in 400 US markets.

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