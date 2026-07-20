These AT&T home internet plans are getting a $5 price hike

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked AT&T employee training documents have revealed a $5/month price hike across two home internet plans.

Customers on the Access from AT&T program, along with those on AT&T Internet fiber and copper plans set up within a specific timeframe, are affected.

This comes on the heels of a recent $1 price hike for wireless customers as part of an administrative fee.

AT&T recently gave its home internet plans a bit of a shakeup, while also expanding Build-A-Plan’s scope to cover home internet service. Amid these changes, it has now come to light that the carrier intends to raise the prices of its home internet plans.

According to internal employee documents obtained through an anonymous source by PhoneArena, the carrier will charge an extra $5/month for the following two plans starting August 16: AT&T Internet customers on fiber and copper plans established between June 2024 and July 2025.

Access from AT&T customers on the $15 per month Copper Plan for speeds up to 50Mbps. This is separate from AT&T’s recent $1 hike for wireless customers as part of the Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee.

What stands out about this upcoming price increase is that it affects people on the Access from AT&T program, which is meant to provide affordable internet to eligible low-income families.

While AT&T’s copper-based plans are on the decline as the carrier transitions to fiber infrastructure, there’s no denying that users on the now-grandfathered $15/month Copper Plan will soon see their bill go up to $20. A $5 increase in home internet bill each month can be particularly distressing for individuals and families who rely on the Access from AT&T program.

Subscribers should have already seen a note about the $5 bump in the News You Can Use section of their bills. This message has begun appearing on billing statements as of July 16, just a month before the anticipated price increase.

Also in the leaked documents are notes to employees on “customer handling,” which includes reviewing whether customers of the Copper Plan are eligible for AT&T Fiber or Internet Air service.

However, given that some of these plans cost far more than the soon-to-be-$20/month Copper Plan, a large portion of the legacy users may not be willing to make that jump.

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