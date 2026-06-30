AT&T's customizable mobile plan is getting a massive home internet upgrade

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Starting July 7, AT&T is expanding its customizable Build-A-Plan service to let users add AT&T Fiber or 5G-powered Internet Air to their mobile accounts.

The combined service pricing will start at $70 per month and include the base wireless tier, unlimited mobile data with standard-definition video streaming, and home internet.

Build-A-Plan remains capped at one line per account and restricts standard video streaming to 480p unless a premium data tier is selected.

AT&T is expanding its customizable Build-A-Plan service to include home internet integration, giving subscribers a single, simplified process to bundle mobile and broadband access from the carrier.

The company has announced that starting July 7, customers can seamlessly add AT&T Fiber or AT&T Internet Air to their personalized wireless service, making budget management and billing consolidation easier.

The move follows the initial launch of AT&T Build-A-Plan, which first arrived in May to offer a modular, entry-level phone plan starting at $15 per month. While the original service allowed users to adjust cellular data limits and hotspot tiers from month to month, this update shifts AT&T’s strategy heavily toward full convergence, targeting the more than half of consumers who prefer to manage their home and mobile internet under one solution.

According to AT&T’s official announcement, bundling home internet through the updated Build-A-Plan platform will allow combined pricing to start at $70 per month. This baseline rate includes the $15 base wireless tier, standard-definition unlimited mobile data ($20), and a choice of AT&T Internet Air or AT&T Fiber 300 ($35 with an eligible wireless plan and AutoPay). For areas without traditional fiber-optic infrastructure, the company is positioning its 5G-powered Internet Air service as a flexible alternative to keep homes connected.

While customers would certainly appreciate the convenience, it is important to note that there are limitations. Build-A-Plan is capped at one line per account and restricts video streaming to basic 480p standard definition unless customers opt for a premium data tier.

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