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AT&T wants to charge you more for a faster entry-level fiber internet plan

AT&T is giving its fiber internet plans a big shake-up.
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1 hour ago

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An AT&amp;T logo sign displayed in a retail space.
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • AT&T is simplifying its fiber internet offerings.
  • There are now four speed options to choose from: 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 5 Gbps.
  • Customers will be able to save by bundling their home internet with their wireless plan.

Having trouble picking an AT&T fiber internet plan to get behind? Well, making your decision is about to get a little easier. The ISP plans to simplify its home internet lineup by shaving off a few options.

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AT&T announced today it will be streamlining its fiber home internet offerings. The company currently offers six plans: 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2 Gbps, and 5 Gbps. On June 7, 2026, it will reduce that number down to four plans: 300Mbps, 500Mbps, 1Gbps, and 5Gbps. As a result of this change-up, the new entry plan goes from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps. Meanwhile, the top-tier option still caps out at 5 Gbps.

AT&amp;T new fiber plans
AT&T

In ascending order, starting with the entry-level plan, the new prices are $50, $65, $80, and $125 after discounts have been applied. For comparison, the current equivalent plans cost $40, $50, $48, and $123 after applying discounts. However, those new prices get reduced to $35, $50, $60, and $100 if you bundle your wireless plan with your fiber internet.

“This is about delivering straightforward plans for our customers that are packed with value, savings, and powered by a network that performs,” said Jenifer Robertson, EVP and GM for AT&T Consumer. “Our focus is to provide something for everyone by offering the very best connectivity choices and plans that fit their specific needs.”

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