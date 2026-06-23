AT&T just found another way to make your phone bill higher

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR AT&T customers are getting another bill increase starting August 5, 2026.

AT&T’s consumer Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee is increasing from $4 to $5 per line each month.

Business and government accounts are also seeing their separate administrative fee rise from $2.50 to $3.50 per line.

If you rely on AT&T for your wireless service, be prepared to spend a bit more. Big Blue is quietly adjusting its fee schedule, which means your next monthly bill is about to click up a notch.

AT&T is raising two of its wireless fees on August 5, 2026, meaning customers will see higher monthly bills even if they don’t change plans or add new devices Droid-Life reports. Unlike some carriers that bundle taxes and fees into advertised prices, AT&T separates many of these charges. Small changes can thus silently increase what customers actually pay each month.

According to AT&T’s updated fee schedule, the company is raising its AT&T Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee, a charge applied to consumer wireless accounts. The fee is currently $4 per line per month and will rise to $5 beginning August 5.

It’s not a lot, but it’s an increase on every line of an account. For example, a family of four lines would have to pay an extra $4 a month, or nearly $50 a year.

The fee helps to offset the costs involved with running its wireless network, including costs associated with working with other providers and covering some government-related costs, the report says.

Business, government, and other non-consumer customers aren’t escaping the increase either. AT&T is also increasing the separate administrative fee on those accounts to $3.5 per line, per month, from $2.5.

These changes are part of a trend many wireless customers have gotten used to in recent years. While base plan prices may not change, carriers can still add to the bottom line with fees and surcharges that seem small on paper but add up over time.

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