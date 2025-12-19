The amazing ASUS ROG Swift Gaming Monitor drops to its record-low price

We just covered a great deal on the Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor. While that sale is awesome, paying $1,299.99 for a monitor is still a bit much. If you still want a high-end monitor and want to pay under a grand for it, here’s another excellent option. The ASUS ROG Swift 32-inch 4K OLED Gaming Monitor is going for $899, which is still its record-low price. Buy the ASUS ROG Swift 32-inch 4K OLED Gaming Monitor for just $899 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s specifically for the 32-inch version.

This monitor is usually $1,299, so you’re getting a $400 discount here. It’s a nice sale if you’re looking for a great high-end monitor that isn’t absolutely massive (and doesn’t cost thousands of dollars).

You’re getting a 32-inch screen, which is still pretty large, and would better fit most desks than those massive 50-inch and bigger displays. The great news is that the rest of the experience is impressive and in some areas it even beats other, much fancier monitors.

This display offers an impressive 4K UHD resolution. It features a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, which is outstanding. Additionally, you’re getting a near-instant 0.03ms response time, which is about 33 times faster than the already fast 1ms response times most high-end monitors achieve.

It utilizes OLED technology, renowned for its gorgeous, vibrant colors and deep blacks. It can also reproduce 99% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, making it very color-accurate.

The design itself is just as excellent as the specs. The cyberpunk look will be a pleasure to look at, whether the monitor is on or off. The burders are thin, and the base is very interesting looking. It even projects an ASUS ROG logo downwards, adding to the gaming look in your setup.

This display is nothing short of impressive, and it seems like every gamer’s dream. Again, it’s at a record-low price, so it has never been cheaper. The only time we saw this price level was during Black Friday. Catch this sale while you can! We don’t see it getting any better soon.

