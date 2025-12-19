The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the most impressive monitor, and it's over half off!

No gaming monitor is quite as impressive as the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen, but it comes at a mighty expensive price, with a hefty $2,699 price tag. Deals are common, but none have been as good as today’s. The monitor is at a record-low price of $1,299.99. Buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 2nd Gen monitor for jsut $1,299.99 ($1,400 off)

This offer comes from Amazon. It has no labels or affiliation with any sales event, so we have no idea how long the offer will be around.

At full price, it’s hard to justify buying a Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 2nd Gen monitor. I mean, after taxes, you would be earning three grand! There are very, very few things I spend that much money on. At $1,299.99, while still pricey, it is looking much more enticing.

You should take into consideration that this is among the most impressive gaming monitors available. I marvel over it every time I see it at Best Buy. I am sure you’ve seen it, too; it is that humongous, curved screen the retailer is always showing off.

We’re talking about a massive 55-inch panel, so you’d better have a large desk! It’s also quite an outstanding panel, featuring a Quantum Mini-LED screen with a sharp 4K resolution and a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Other great features include a 1ms response time, that sweet 1000R curvature, HDR10+, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

While most monitors really lack in the audio department, this screen features four speakers and two central woofers, all hidden right under the screen. This setup is unheard of in the world of monitors.

Just like with any high-end monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Ark comes with a really nice variety of port options. You can use up to four HDMI connections, and you can view all sources simultaneously with the screen divided into four sections, if desired. It even has a KVM switch, allowing you to share your keyboard and mouse with multiple devices.

I have tried this monitor in the past, and it is absolutely amazing. The screen real estate is out of this world, and the curvature makes it as immersive as it gets. The number of windows you can have open simultaneously is impressive.

This is the hottest deal we’ve seen on the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen, so you may want to take advantage of this offer if you’ve been wanting to get this monitor.

