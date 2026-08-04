Our first look at the ASUS Googlebook shows Google’s laptop plans taking shape

TL;DR Leaked images reveal the ASUS Googlebook CX9406, another laptop built to run Google’s Android-based Aluminium OS.

The ASUS model follows recent Lenovo Googlebook leaks and includes the same distinctive Glowbar and Google-specific keyboard controls.

ASUS is one of five confirmed launch partners, with the first Googlebooks expected to arrive this fall.

Googlebooks are still a little way off from their expected fall debut, but the hardware is becoming less mysterious by the week. Shortly after Lenovo’s upcoming models appeared in leaked renders, we now have our first look at the ASUS Googlebook CX9406.

Do you think Chromebooks and Googlebooks should coexist? 160 votes Yes, I think both platforms can have their place. 31 % Yes, but only for a short term. After a year or two, Chromebooks should retire. 28 % No, Google should go all in with the new platform and phase Chrome OS out soon. 37 % Not sure / Undecided (Tell us more in comments) 5 %

9to5Google obtained images of the laptop from an iF Design listing that has since been removed. The page confusingly described the CX9406 as a Chromebook, but it also identified Google’s Android-based Aluminium OS as the operating system. That’s a big hint that this is something quite different, and it’s not the only clue.

The dark-gray laptop has a fairly understated design, apart from the white Glowbar running across the lid above the ASUS logo. Google has already confirmed that this illuminated strip will be a signature feature of Googlebooks, although the listing doesn’t explain exactly what it will do on this model. It has been suggested that it could light up for notifications, a little like the HiLight indicator — previously thought to be called the Pixel Glow — expected on the Pixel 11 Pro.

There are more signs that this is one of Google’s new laptops when you open it up. A Google “G” replaces the usual Windows Start button, while a launcher symbol appears on the Caps Lock key, matching the keyboard seen in the recent Lenovo Googlebook leaks. The images also appear to show two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, although the curved edges make some of the connections difficult to identify with certainty.

The not-entirely-coherent iF Design description claims the CX9406 uses an “Ultra-Ceramic Light Alloy” and weighs less than one kilogram. It also throws out figures suggesting that something is 34% lighter and 13% stronger than something else, but that’s as confusing as it sounds. There’s no information about the processor, storage, or display.

ASUS is one of five confirmed Googlebooks launch partners, alongside Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. With devices from two of those manufacturers now leaking within days of each other, Google’s Android-powered laptop launch certainly looks to be drawing closer.

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