YouTube is the latest site to stuff AI into its search bar

TL;DR YouTube is bringing AI to the search bar with the new “Ask YouTube” feature.

Ask YouTube will allow you to search for and discover videos with more complex search queries.

The feature is available to Premium users in the US who are 18 and up, but it will roll out broadly this summer.

Amazon recently announced that Alexa Plus was coming to the search bar of its retail website. Something similar is about to happen to YouTube. Gemini is getting shoved into the search bar of the platform to help you search for and discover videos.

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In Google’s unending quest to put Gemini into every nook and cranny of its business, the AI will soon find a new home in YouTube’s search bar. It will appear as a feature called “Ask YouTube,” which will allow you to ask more complex search queries than before. Based on what you’re searching for, Ask YouTube will compile the most relevant long-form videos and Shorts across the site’s catalog.

Google

One example the company provides is searching for tips on how to teach a kid to ride a bike. This new tool will provide a structured, interactive response in addition to finding tutorial videos, step-by-step guides, helpful tips, and more. It can even answer follow-up questions to further refine your search results.

Ask YouTube will initially be available to only Premium subscribers in the US who are 18 and above. However, Google plans to roll out the feature to all YouTube users this summer.

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