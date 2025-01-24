Who won the Super Bowl? Here's why you shouldn't ask Siri

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a recent experiment, Siri has gotten less accurate on iOS 18.

When asked about past Super Bowl results, Apple’s digital assistant answered only 34% of the questions properly.

Siri will reportedly receive a ChatGPT-like upgrade with iOS 19, so its responses may become more reliable next year.

It’s no secret that Siri is not super conversational or helpful, especially compared to Google Gemini and ChatGPT. Apple’s digital assistant has long struggled to deliver meaningful results and often fails at basic tasks. With iOS 18, the problem has seemingly gotten worse, as when you ask Siri about Super Bowl winners, it answers incorrectly most of the time.

One Foot Tsunami discovered some Sirious issues with the iPhone’s virtual assistant on iOS 18 when asking about the Super Bowl. On earlier OS versions, Siri often linked to web results when it didn’t know how to answer a certain question. Now, the assistant repeatedly provides misinformation, at least when handling sports-related queries.

Out of 58 played Super Bowl games, Siri could only specify the correct winners 20 times. That’s an unacceptable accuracy rate of 34%. In some cases, the assistant would fetch valid information from Wikipedia but for the wrong match.

On the other hand, ChatGPT via Siri answers tend to be correct, as OpenAI handles analyzing user queries. Meanwhile, when asked about the Super Bowl LX (taking place next year), it failed to highlight that the event hasn’t occurred yet and declared a winning team.

With iOS 19, Apple is rumored to give its assistant a ChatGPT-like LLM upgrade. So, when you ask Siri about historical events and world knowledge next year, its responses should theoretically be more acceptable. Until then, you’re better off using DuckDuckGo, Google, ChatGPT, or Kargi, as Daring Fireball’s similar experiment has concluded.

