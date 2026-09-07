Survey says Pixel phones are not nearly as buggy as you might believe

Software and hardware bugs seem inevitable in modern tech. They can be small, insignificant glitches or more publicized, detrimental issues that completely ruin the user experience and consumer trust. It’s fair to say that Google Pixel phones and their users have had a taste of both in recent months, with various battery drain , overheating , and other phone-breaking problems plaguing both old and new devices in the series. But are Pixels really the buggy mess many seem to believe? Well, according to my colleague Dhruv’s experience with the Pixel 11 Pro , which bricked itself five days into his review, there is perhaps sufficient evidence to suggest this.

Of course, we always prefer receiving feedback from our readers. We recently conducted a survey asking if you’ve encountered any early software or hardware bugs on Pixel phones. The results are in, and you can view them below.

Despite the tainted reputation Pixel devices have earned in recent months, this isn’t quite the experience most voters have. 51.9% of the 3,649 respondents have had a “flawless experience” with their Pixel phones. It’s worth noting that 17% of respondents don’t use Pixels, so the share of users who own reliable Pixel devices is even larger. As for those running into Pixel problems, 23.1% of respondents have experienced early issues with “previous Pixel devices,” while 8% have experienced issues specifically with the Pixel 11 Pro.

While Google would probably be happy to see most respondents enjoying problem-free Pixels, it wouldn’t be too happy to learn that nearly one in three Pixel owners has encountered notable early bugs. Granted, the Pixel 11 Pro’s problems could be chalked up to early-adopter issues, but should consumers accept such an experience after paying over $1,000 for a phone? That’s a question the buyer ultimately has to contend with.

As for those who chose to leave a comment to further substantiate their vote, many noted that their experiences with Pixels have been trouble-free thus far. Commenter marian.orioles25 noted:

Have had a Pixel 11 Pro XL, 512 GB, for 5 days and it’s been running as smooth as butter since day 1. Much better battery life than my old Pixel 7 Pro, and doesn’t overheat like the 7 did. Much faster and snappier too.

Reader ske1eter highlights just how reliable Pixels can be:

I’m still on my first and only Pixel phone, the P7. I don’t like all of the bugs, etc., even though they tout the regular updates as a plus. I leaning toward the upcoming Motorola/GrapheneOS phone on the next go ’round.

Others weren’t too kind. John L calls out Google’s growing focus on AI over hardware for the issues:

Of course it’s a brick — Google’s moved anyone who can spell their own name to the flailing AI grift.

While commenter sprockkets offered a tongue-in-cheek take that got a small chuckle out of me:

Don’t worry, after “making” phones for 15 plus years, Google will get a pixel right next year.

Given the results of this poll, do you still feel that Pixel devices are buggy? Is that reputation unfair? If you own or have owned a Pixel, I’d certainly like to hear about your experience. Drop a comment in the section below.