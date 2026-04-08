Aqara’s new thermostat wants to run your entire smart home

Aqara

TL;DR Aqara just launched its first North America-ready thermostat, and it’s aiming to replace multiple smart home devices at once.

The W200 combines climate control, security, and automation into a single wall-mounted hub.

It taps Apple’s Adaptive Temperature to automatically adjust based on your routine.

Most smart thermostats (save for newer models like the Google Nest Learning Thermostat) still need you to tell them when you’re home, away, or just too warm. That doesn’t seem very smart. It’s more like a programmable device with Wi-Fi.

Aqara seems to agree. The company just released its first thermostat for North America. Instead of only adjusting the temperature, the new Aqara Thermostat Hub W200 aims to become the main control center for your home. It combines climate control, security, and automation in one device.

The company presents the W200 as a 4-in-1 hub that not only reacts but also predicts. With Apple Adaptive Temperature and Clean Energy Guidance, it can automatically adjust your home’s climate based on your routines and even the local power grid’s energy conditions.

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What’s really interesting is how it uses energy data. Rather than just keeping you comfortable, the W200 quietly shifts heating and cooling to times when the grid is cleaner. This results in small, barely noticeable temperature changes that could lower your home’s environmental impact without any effort from you.

On the hardware side, Aqara included an mmWave radar sensor, letting the thermostat detect presence more accurately than standard motion sensors. When you approach, the display lights up. If you leave the room, it can reduce energy use.

It also works as a control center. If you pair it with Aqara doorbells and smart locks, the 4-inch touchscreen becomes a live security panel. You can see who’s at the door and unlock it directly from the thermostat.

Aqara is focusing on interoperability. With support for Matter (version 1.4), Thread, and Zigbee, the W200 can manage over 50 types of devices across platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, Home Assistant, and SmartThings.

The W200 is compatible with most North American HVAC systems, including furnaces, heat pumps, and boilers. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi for faster and more reliable connections, which becomes important as you add more smart devices at home.

The price is $159.99, and a separate C-wire adapter costs $29.99. Aqara also plans to release a Matte Kit version for the Apple Store in September 2026 for $169.99.

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