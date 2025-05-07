Setting up your smart home could be a lot easier next time around, thanks to new Matter update

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Matter 1.4.1 implements a handful of new features to ease new-device setup.

Multi-device QR code setup will let you add a whole box of smart home devices while only scanning a single QR code.

NFC support adds flexibility to setup, especially where QR codes could be awkward.

Living in a properly configured smart home can be something out of a dream. Curtains part in expectation of the morning sun, foyer lights turn on as guests ring the doorbell, and agile little robots clean up everyone’s crumbs. We’ve got no shortage of devices ready to start making our lives easier in myriad ways, but there’s one big speedbump to clear before you’re able to enjoy these modern niceties: getting it all set up. Today we’re learning about a couple new developments that could make configuring your next smart home go over much more smoothly.

The early days of smart home connectivity represented a bit of a cobbled-together mess, but in recent years we’ve seen the adoption of standards like Threads and Matter to simplify how we network together and communicate with all this hardware. Today the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) announces Matter 1.4.1, the latest version of the standard with an emphasis on tools for easy setup.

We’re looking at three main feature additions here, each one involved with streamlining different parts of smart home setup. Maybe the one with the potential to be the most impactful is multi-device QR code setup. While QR codes already make setting up smart home gear much easier than it would be if we had to manually type a whole bunch of serial numbers in, it can still take the better part of forever when you’re working with a lot of little devices, like smart outlets or bulbs. With Matter 1.4.1, you could scan a single QR code and set up an entire box of smart bulbs all at once.

Another useful one involves expanding the existing QR code-based setup workflow to also support NFC. The thinking here is that QR codes might not be easy to access, especially if you’ve already physically installed something in a wall, while just getting close enough for an NFC scan might add some extra flexibility.

Finally, we’re learning about a general change to the hardware onboarding process, with a more integrated option for agreeing to a manufacturer’s terms and conditions. Just by avoiding the need for users to jump between apps as they agree to terms, that could speed up setup, especially when you’re doing a lot of it, all at once.

Of course, we actually have to wait for smart home companies to start implementing this latest version of the standard before we can hope to actually enjoy the fruits of the CSA’s efforts, but this sounds like fantastic news, all around.

