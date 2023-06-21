The best screen protectors for the Apple Watch Ultra

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Stretching 1.5 inches across users’ wrists, the display on the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the wearable’s biggest selling points. Between scrolling text, loading apps, and reading maps, you’ll likely find the added real estate brings a lot of value to your daily experience. But how do you protect such a large piece of glass? For starters, the Ultra’s durability specs alone should warrant a good deal of comfort. If you’re still wary, read on to learn about the best Apple Watch Ultra screen protectors you can buy.

The best Apple Watch Ultra screen protectors Built to weather grueling workouts and weather, plus hikes, dives, and more, the Apple Watch Ultra boasts impressive toughness, including a front sapphire crystal over its display. That said, one of these top screen protectors may keep your smartwatch in pristine shape for even longer.

Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit: The best Apple Watch Ultra screen protector for easy installation

A reliable brand with quality products, Spigen already made our list of the best Apple Watch Ultra cases you can buy… twice. It’s not surprising the company’s screen protectors are equally well-constructed for protecting Apple wearables’ displays. Made from tempered glass guaranteed to maintain your touchscreen’s sensitivity, Spigen screen protectors even ship with a useful application tray to streamline setup. The transparent models shown above are available in packs of two for $16.

Supershieldz Glass Screen Protector: The best pick for a smudge-free screen

Also featuring the same 9H hardness rating as the Spigens above, these Supershieldz glass screen protectors are just $6.99 for a pack of three. While the pack doesn’t offer a helpful application guide, each screen protector features a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to ward off fingerprints, smudges, and sweat. That means clearer views of you on-screen stats and maps.

Ailun Apple Watch Screen Protectors: Another affordable three-pack

Another affordable pack of three, Ailun screen protectors work out to less than $3 a pop. Meanwhile, they deliver built-tough tempered glass, high-definition clarity, and an effective anti-fingerprint coating. According to manufacturers, installation is easy and we found no reviews countering that claim, despite the lack of any installation guiding tools.

Zpiar Titanium Screen Protector: The best Apple Watch Ultra screen protector with a frame

Though available for less than $15 for a pack of two, Zpiar screen protectors offer a more elevated design. Rather than solely a layer of tempered glass, each screen protector features a titanium frame that perfectly matches the finish of the Apple Watch Ultra. The result is strong, reliable protection that blends in with your device, offering added scratch resistance without compromising touch sensitivity. Notably, some reviewers mentioned issues removing bubbles from under the screen protector during installation. However, Zpiar offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back, so it’s worth giving the brand a shot.

Hoerrye Protective Face Cover: The best option with flair

Like the Zpiar’s, Hoerrye screen protectors also go beyond the glass with a full-integrated titanium frame. However, Hoerrye screen protectors come in four different finishes for anyone looking to jazz up their Apple Watch Ultra with pops of color. We love the option to match the Ultra’s Action Button with an orange frame. All four options feature tempered glass with 9H hardness and are highly rated for easy installation.

FAQs

How strong is the glass on the Apple Watch Ultra? The Apple Watch Ultra features a flat, front sapphire crystal over its display. This material is highly resistant to scratches. On the other hand, Sapphire is more prone to cracks, which is why Apple uses a slightly different glass than what you would find on high-end watches meant for less active use. Additionally, the watch case is also designed with raised edges to further protect the glass from side impacts.

Does Apple recommend getting a screen protector for the Apple Watch Ultra? In theory, a screen protector should not be necessary on your Apple Watch Ultra considering the device’s built-in durability. However, when the extra layer of protection is so affordable, it seems like an easy step to further protect your investment.

Can you shower with the Apple Watch Ultra? Yes. The Apple Watch Ultra is safe to wear while showering, just be sure to thoroughly rinse soaps and shampoos from the device.

Will there be an Apple Watch Ultra 2? We think a successor to the Apple Watch Ultra is likely. Keep an eye on our Apple Watch Ultra 2 hub to learn everything we know and what we want to see.

