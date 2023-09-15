Apple Watch Series 9 colors: What are your options?

Apple

Are you thinking of getting yourself an Apple Watch Series 9? It’s the best option for most users, unless you can justify going for the $799 Apple Watch Ultra 2. You also get more customization options with the Series 9! Today, we’ll talk about all the Apple Watch Series 9 colors to find out which one best suits your own style.

QUICK ANSWER Apple Watch Series 9 colors vary depending on the type of material you pick. If you get an aluminum Apple Watch, you can get it in Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red. Stainless steel Series 9 Apple Watches are available in Gold, Silver, or Graphite. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Aluminum colors

Stainless steel colors

Apple Watch Series 9 bands

Apple Watch Series 9 aluminum colors

The aluminum-built version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is obviously the most colorful of the two. You get to pick between five colors. Some of these are muted and traditional, while there are also some flashier colors for those who want to stand out.

Midnight

Starlight

Silver Product Red

Pink

Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel colors

Things get a bit more serious and professional once you start looking at the stainless steel available variants. There are no flashy options here. Silver

Graphite

Gold

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Series 9 Powerful new processor • Upgraded display with 2000 nit brightness • New gesture controls and Siri features MSRP: $399.00 Apple's most convenient smartwatch The new S9 chip makes the Apple Watch Series 9 the most capable, and battery friendly Apple watch to date. Enjoy improved security, improved functionality in low-connectivity situations, and improved health tracking. Introducing new Double-Tap gesture. See price at Amazon Save $9.01 See price at Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 bands

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you feel like these color options are not enough, you can also personalize the look of your Apple Watch by swapping the bands. Apple introduced the new FineWoven, microtwill, Nike Sport Band, and Hermès bands.

All of those are gorgeous, but you aren’t limited to these Apple bands. Apple itself offers a wide variety of other bands, and there is a healthy third-party market for Apple Watch bands. A quick Amazon search will result in a bunch of options. Of course, you can also look through Apple’s official website for its own offerings.

You just have to make sure you get a band that is compatible with your Apple Watch case size. In the case of the Apple Watch Series 9, you can pick between 41mm and 45mm cases.

FAQs

Which Apple Watch Series 9 colors weren't available in the Series 8? Apple added the pink Apple Watch Series 9 color this generation. All other options were already available in the Series 8.

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 worth it? Just like the Series 8 in its time, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a great smartwatch, and we consider this lineup the best option for most iPhone users. It may not be worth the upgrade if you are already rocking an Apple Watch Series 8, though. If you want to save some cash, there is also the Apple Watch SE.

What are the Apple Watch Ultra 2 colors? If you’re looking to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series Ultra, your case colors are limited to one: Natural Titanium.

What colors is the iPhone SE available in? The latest version of the iPhone SE is available in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver.

Is there a price difference between Apple Watch Series 9 colors? There is no price difference between Apple Watch hues. The price is more dependent on case size, material, and the band you pick.

Comments