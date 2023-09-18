Apple

A new Apple Watch calls for a new band. Many third-party straps come at affordable price points in a variety of materials. If you’re not content with your device’s out-of-the-box option, shop these styles to mix it up. We round up the best Apple Watch Series 9 bands to build out your collection.

The best Apple Watch Series 9 bands The best Apple Watch Series 9 bands are comfortable, stylish, and affordable. Before purchasing a new band, consider how you plan to use your device. Some materials are better for workouts than others for example. Meanwhile, if you just need a strap that looks good, options like leather or stainless steel make more sense.

Bandiction Sport

Ohotlove Nylon

Spigen Rugged Armor

Marge Plus

OMIU Leather Square [/ezcol_1half_end]

Bandiction Sport: The best silicone Apple Watch Series 9 band

Amazon

In our opinion, Apple’s first-party sport bands are well-made, comfortable choices. However, they’re also quite expensive. For a more affordable silicone selection, we recommend Bandiction sport bands. They come in dozens of vibrant colors with nearly identical designs to Apple’s straps. They’re made from soft silicone that’s comfortable, waterproof, and easy to wash and they’re equipped with a secure clasping mechanism. Most importantly, they’re less than $10 each.

Ohotlove Nylon: The best silicone Apple Watch Series 9 band

Amazon

For everything from sleep tracking to closing activity rings, nylon is another fantastic material worth considering. The woven material loop are the most comfortable options for wearing to bed. Ohotlove nylon bands come in a variety of colors and secure to users’ wrist with velcro. Each also feature metalic details for a refined look. Notably, while the bands are washable, they do take much longer to dry than silicone options so we don’t recommend this choice for swimmers.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro: The best Apple Watch Series 9 band for durability

As always, it’s hard to collect a list of Apple Watch accessories without Spigen earning a spot. The company’s Rugged Armor Pro is the best unibody watch band, incorporating a shock-absorbent strap and a protective case into its design. With a durable material and raised bezels, it can stand up to tough workouts as well as rugged terrain. The Spigen Rugged Pro The band is available in Black, Charcoal Gray, Military Green, and Vintage khaki.

Marge Plus: The best stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9 band

Marge Plus stainless steel bands offer an elevated aesthetic perfect for wearing your watch to work. Each strap’s high-quality metal mesh is slip-proof and sweat-proof, offering ample airflow to avoid skin irritation. The material is also lightweight and flexible, so you don’t have to compromise comfort for an upscale look. With a magnetic closure, Marge Plus straps are also highly adjustable so shoppers can set their bands to the perfect fit.

Omiu Leather Square: The best leather Apple Watch Series 9 band

Amazon

Apple may be dropping leather accessories in favor of eco-friendly alternatives, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to this fan-favorite look. There are plenty of leather and faux leather options available from third-party retailers. Omiu square Apple Watch straps come in more than 25 colorways all made from genuine leather. They’re comfortable, breathable, and soft to the touch. Plus, they’re the perfect traditionally classy style for all occasions.

FAQs

What is the most popular Apple Watch strap? The most popular Apple Watch strap is a silicone sport band which allows users to take advantage of the wearable’s extensive fitness tracking.

Should the Apple Watch Series 9 band be tight or loose? Your Apple Watch band should be snug enough for the sensors to make consistent contact with your skin but not too tight that it is uncomfortable.

Can you wear your Apple Watch Series 9 in the shower? It is safe to wear the Apple Watch Series 9 in the shower, however, exposure to steam can be damaging over time.

Which Apple Watch band won't irritate my skin? When it comes to Apple Watch bands, different users may have reactions to different materials. Those sensitive to nickel should avoid metallic watch bands, for example. Regardless of which band you purchase, be sure to clean your band and arm regularly and completely dry your watch before replacing it on your wrist.

Comments