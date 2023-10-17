Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple still doesn’t support third-party watch faces on its devices, but there are plenty of native options to try out. Each features customizable details, including colors, complications, and more. From classic to animated, we round up the best Apple Watch Series 9 faces to add to your device.

The best Apple Watch Series 9 faces To change your Apple Watch Series 9 face, press and hold your current watch face until the Edit screen appears. Swipe all the way left and tap the plus sign. This will bring you to a menu of watch faces you can customize and add. The first four watch faces in this list, Snoopy, Palette, Solar Analog, and Nike Globe, are new options introduced via watchOS 10. The rest are oldies but goodies we still recommend.

Snoopy

Starring everyone’s favorite cartoon pup, the animated Snoopy watch face offers users a playful option. Each time the face activates, Snoopy pops onto the screen in a new scenario, whether interacting with Woodstock or getting up to mischief on his own. When the watch face is off, he sleeps peacefully atop his iconic red house. Customizable : Style and color

: Style and color Complications : 0

: 0 Pricing: Free

Palette

Also new via watchOS 10, the Palette watch face leans into color tones, with a design perfect for those who like a simple, cohesive aesthetic. Subtly, the gradient of the watch face changes as the second hand circles the face dial. Match the design to your band or watch case, and add the information you want at a glance with room for four complications. Customizable : Color

: Color Complications : 4

: 4 Pricing: Free

Nike Globe

The newest Nike watch face, Nike Globe, features a retro design inspired by sci-fi. The face is one of four new faces dropped via watchOS 10. Though the overall design is not customizable beyond the color scheme, users can personalize the watch face by choosing four complications. Customizable : Color

: Color Complications : 4

: 4 Pricing: Free

Solar Analog

Another Apple Watch Series 9 face new to users via the latest watchOS 10 is Solar Analog. At a glance, the face looks similar to Pallette above. However, Solar Analog features light and shadows meant to simulate the real-time position of the sun in a simple but beautiful design. Customizable : Style, light, and color

: Style, light, and color Complications : 2

: 2 Pricing: Free

Modular

For an info-dense watch face with enough room for all the stats you could possibly want up front, Modular neatly packs six complications into a single graphic design. It’s highly customizable, so users can prioritize exactly what they want to see. Plus, thanks to the device’s hefty screen, it’s easy to digest the data despite the impressive amount. Customizable : Color and background

: Color and background Complications : 6

: 6 Pricing: Free

Contour

Introduced alongside the Series 7 when the Apple Watch line bumped its display size, this watch face takes advantage of all your screen’s space. With a custom font designed to squish along the edge of the device, the design changes gradually to highlight the current hour. It’s clean, straightforward, and the best analog pick for making the most of your Apple Watch Series 9 watch face.

Customizable: Color, style, and dial color

Complications: 2

Pricing: Free

Portraits

A best watch face list rarely posts without at least one photo-based pick (in this case, we picked two). Apple’s Portraits design highlights loved ones and even loved pets by keeping them right on your wrist. With the option to layer the digital clock for added dimension, it’s a simple but effective option with high feel-good value.

Customizable: Color filters, style, content, and font

Complications: 2

Pricing: Free

Photo

If you prefer landscapes to people, the Photos watch face is the best pick for highlighting any of your favorite snaps. The watch face accommodates albums of up to 24 photos, which it will cycle through automatically, changing photos each time it’s activated. The face also supports complications and color filters.

Customizable: Color filters, content, and time position

Complications: 2

Pricing: Free

Breathe

Closely tied to Apple’s Mindfulness app, the Breathe watch face features a pulsing graphic designed to help users find a sense of calm. The design follows an 8.5-second rhythm to guide deep, grounding breaths. It also serves as a shortcut to the extended features of the Mindfulness app, including guided meditations, additional breath work, and a state-of-mind log. It’s available in four different styles with room for three complications.

Customizable: Style

Complications: 3

Pricing: Free

Activity Analog

The best watch face for Apple ring loyalists, Activity Analog keeps your basic stats front and center. Not only does the watch face display your step, stand, and move rings, but it also supports three additional complications for more stats or shortcuts.

Customizable: Color and style

Complications: 3

Pricing: Free

FAQs

How do you change your Apple Watch Series 9 watch face? To change the watch face on your Apple Watch Series 9, press and hold your current watch face, then swipe left and tap the plus sign.

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 worth it? In short, yes. The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch available for iOS users and is worth buying.

