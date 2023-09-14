Apple Watch Series 7 vs Watch Series 9: Should you upgrade?

The newest Apple Watch Series 9 is officially vying for shoppers’ attention. While the smartwatch packs a few key upgrades under its hood, it should look very familiar at first glance. Apple’s design has remained largely unchanged since the Series 7 landed in 2021. Yet, a closer look shows important improvements and significant new features. To determine how far Apple’s come in the last two years, we compare the Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 9: At a glance Below is a quick summary of the biggest differences between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 packs a much more powerful S9 chipset. The S9's neural engine powers several new features unique to the newest lineup.

The Series 9 packs a new Apple U2 ultra-wideband chip.

The Apple Watch Series 9 display offers up to 2000 nits brightness and a minimum brightness of 1 nit.

The Apple Watch Series 9 adds Pink to the list of available colors while the Series 7 offers discontinued Green and Blue.

The Apple Watch Series 9 features a temperature sensor not found on the Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch 9 specs



Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Series 7 Display

Apple Watch Series 9 LTPO OLED Retina

396 x 484 pixels (45mm)



352 x 430 pixels (41 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 2000 nit brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

Apple Watch Series 7 LTPO OLED Retina

396 x 484 pixels (45mm)



352 x 430 pixels (41mm)

Always-on display



Up to 1000 nit brightness

Dimensions and weight

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm:

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g



41mm:

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Apple Watch Series 7 45mm:

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g

Titanium: 45.1g



41mm:

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Titanium: 37g

Durability

Apple Watch Series 9 WR50

IP6X-certified

Apple Watch Series 7 WR50

IP6X-certified

SoC

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple S9 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)

4-core Neural Engine

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U1 chip (Ultra-wideband)

RAM

Apple Watch Series 9 1GB

Apple Watch Series 7 1GB

Storage

Apple Watch Series 9 32GB

Apple Watch Series 7 32GB

Battery

Apple Watch Series 9 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Apple Watch Series 7 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Software

Apple Watch Series 9 WatchOS 10

Apple Watch Series 7 WatchOS 9

Case materials and colors

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Product Red, and Pink



GPS + Cellular

Stainless steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, Product Red



GPS + Cellular

Stainless steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold

Titanium: Space black, Titanium

Connectivity

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Model A2475 (41mm)

Model A2477 (45mm)

LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



LTE bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66

Sensors

Apple Watch Series 9 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Apple Watch Series 7 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Compatibility

Apple Watch Series 9 iOS 17 or later

Apple Watch Series 7 iOS 17 or later



Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch 9: Features



Apple

For the past few years, Apple has made small changes to each new generation rather than unveil complete overhauls. In 2021, the Series 7 landed with a bumped-up display and shrunken bezels. It offered users more display space than ever and a useful Qwerty keyboard. Then in 2022, the Series 8 added an innovative temperature sensor. This year, the Series 9 may look a lot like the Series 7 and function a lot like the Series 8, but it’s packing a much more powerful engine.

For starters, the newest generation’s S9 chipset and neural engine should lead to a much faster and smoother user experience. The tune-up also allows for a handful of new features users may find worth an upgrade. First, the Apple Watch Series 9 offers onboard processing of Siri queries. Siri can also be used to complete on-device actions such as pulling up personal health data or starting a workout.

Thanks to its powerful new neural engine, the Series 9 is the most accessible Apple Watch yet with onboard Siri processing and a new Double Tap gesture control.

Meanwhile, when a user has only one hand free, they can also still access their Series 9 with a new gesture control called Double Tap. Thanks again to the device’s neural engine, Double Tap allows users to “click” their watch hand’s index finger and thumb twice to complete basic actions like start music, end a call, or scroll through their Smart Stack. Additionally, the Series 9’s new U2 chipset facilitates more precision for Apple’s Find My Phone feature. When using a Series 9, the watch can guide users to the exact location of their smartphone as long as it is within 20 feet of the watch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 does not feature the temperature sensor found on the Series 9 which can be used for sleep tracking as well as women's health tracking.

On the health and fitness tracking front, an Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 7 shows one more major difference. Apple did not start adding temperature sensors to its devices until the Apple Watch Series 8. Without this sensor, the Series 7 does not offer the same sleep-tracking accuracy as the Series 9. It also cannot be used as effectively for women’s health tracking purposes.

Beyond the temperature sensor, the two devices feature the same ECG and heart rate sensors as well as the same workout suite. The Series 9 will arrive with watchOS 10 out of the box, but the Series 7 can download the update as well, so the software is not a factor when comparing the two devices.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Watch 9: Design

Series 9 Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 9 share nearly identical design specs, from dimensions to weights to display sizes. Unlike the Series 7, the new model is not available in titanium, however, as Apple now saves that premium material for its Ultra lineup. The two generations still use the same interchangeable bands, mirror each other’s durability certifications, and come in many of the same colors. In Stainless steel, the devices share available colors. In aluminum, the Series 7 comes in Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and Product Red. The Series 9 drops both the Green and Blue and instead adds a pink option.

In addition to its trendy new colorway, the Series 9 offers a second new bright spot. The latest model doubles display brightness compared to the Series 7, offering a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. The display also drops all the way to a single nit to make readability possible in all situations.

Finally, Apple has placed a significant emphasis on sustainability in this year’s product launches. The Series 9 is a more eco-friendly device built with sustainable practices and recycled materials.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 9: Price and colors



Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): Starts at $399

Starts at $399 Apple Watch Series 7 (LTE): Starts at $499 Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS): Launched at $399

Launched at $399 Apple Watch Series 9 (LTE): Launched at $499

The Apple Watch Series 9 launched on September 12, 2023, with a starting price of $399. From there, prices vary depending on the case size and material shoppers select. An LTE model Series 9 starts at $499. The device is available with an aluminum case in Starlight, Midnight, Silver, Product Red, and Pink, or with a stainless steel case in Silver, Graphite, and Gold.

The Apple Watch Series 7 debuted in September 2021 with identical starting prices to the new model. However, now that it is two generations old, the Series 7 can be found for much cheaper. It is available in the same colors as the newer in titanium but doesn’t feature a Pink option in aluminum. Instead, the older line features a Blue and Green aluminum case in addition to Starlight, Midnight, Silver, and Product Red.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Which should you buy?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Slow and steady is the best way to describe Apple’s growth pattern regarding the Apple Watch. Each generation adds just enough to warrant interest, but not enough to make older models obsolete. Sure, there is plenty on the Apple Watch Series 9 to get excited about this year. It’s poised to provide a powerful experience with exciting convenience features. However, we still don’t know that it’s a revolutionary device compared to the last two models.

If you want the absolute best Apple has to offer, the Series 9 is it, but that doesn't mean it's necessary for everyone.

If you already own a Series 7, there likely isn’t enough newness on the Series 9 to drop ~$400. The Series 9’s fitness suite and general smartwatch experience are largely unchanged. Its design is literally the same as the Series 7 beyond available colors. Even battery life is identical after two full years. For those who menstruate, the Series 9’s temperature sensor is a valuable feature worth considering, but only if you feel it may significantly impact your cycle-tracking methods.

For those shopping for their very first Apple Watch, the Series 9 is a great entry point to the watchOS ecosystem. We have no doubt the processing power will translate to a fantastic user experience. If you’re an adventurer with a loose budget, it may also be worth checking out the Apple Watch Ultra 2. That’s it for our Apple Watch Series 9 vs Series 7 comparison. Which do you think is the better buy? Let us know in the poll below.

FAQs

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 waterproof? The Apple Watch Series 9 features a water resistance rating of 50 ATM. This means it is safe for swimming with up to depths of 50 meters and you can shower with it. However, extended exposure to steam can damage the device.

How long does the Apple Watch Series 9 battery last? The Apple Watch Series 9 features an 18-hour battery life claim which is not longer than the Series 7. We often find Apple Watches outlast these claims and expect the Series 9 to do so as well.

Does the Apple Watch Series 9 come with a charger? Yes, the Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a charging cable but shoppers need to purchase a power adapter.

Can the Apple Watch Series 9 measure blood pressure? Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 9 cannot measure blood pressure.