Apple Watch SE 3 could appeal to kids with a core material change

Apple has been offering SE variants of its iconic smartwatch for years, catering to those with limited budgets and needs. Despite technically being the budget option, though, the current SE model starts at $249. That’s significantly more expensive than some of the affordable Wear OS rivals. To potentially cut its price, the Apple Watch SE 3 may retire the more costly aluminum build and opt for a cheaper plastic one.

According to Bloomberg Power On’s subscriber edition, the upcoming Apple Watch SE could replace the aluminum chassis with a rigid plastic one. This could help Apple drop its price and offer more distinct finishes. The newsletter reads:

The rationale is that plastic could be more kid-friendly as Apple pushes the Watch SE as a phone alternative for a younger generation. It also could allow for a better array of colors. And then there’s the cost factor. Many new smartwatch rivals are selling models for less than $200, undercutting the current $249 SE. Plastic may help get the price down.

Apple recently launched a dedicated webpage highlighting why its SE smartwatch is excellent for children. By making the SE 3 model cheaper and more colorful, the company could win even more young customers. Once they start their digital lives on watchOS, many of them will likely invest in iPhones and other Apple products down the line.