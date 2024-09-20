Californians can now keep their state IDs on their wrists, thanks to this new Apple feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple Wallet on iOS and watchOS now supports state IDs and driver’s licenses issued in California.

To add your ID to the digital wallet, you’ll be prompted to submit a photo of it, a selfie, and a facial scan.

Once added, you can use it to verify your age or identify at select venues and in compatible apps.

Over the past few months, Apple has been gradually adding support for more US state IDs and driver’s licenses in its Wallet app. The latest expansion allows Californians to utilize this handy feature on iOS and watchOS, sparing them the need to carry their physical wallets everywhere they go.

Apple announced yesterday that its Wallet app on iOS and watchOS now supports state IDs and driver’s licenses in California. Those interested can add their ID cards to the digital wallet by submitting a photo of it, along with a selfie and facial scan. Once the issuing state verifies the submitted details, you can use your iPhone and Apple Watch to prove your age or identify at select venues. The feature also works in third-party apps utilizing the relevant API.

Like Apple Pay, you’ll need to authenticate with Face ID whenever you use your digital ID. Your Apple device will also prompt you to pick the necessary information you’d like to share, allowing you to keep irrelevant private details to yourself. So, for example, you can choose to reveal your age only if you’re trying to buy alcohol. Similarly, you may only be required to disclose your name when picking up an order from the Apple Store.

Beyond California, Apple Wallet already supports digital IDs in Hawaii, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland. Meanwhile, Montana, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Japan should follow suit in the near future.

