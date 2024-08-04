New leak suggests Apple could launch two (!) foldables in 2026

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted analyst has reported that Apple will launch two foldable devices in 2026.

It’s believed the company will launch a foldable iPad/iMac first and then a clamshell-style foldable iPhone.

We’ve heard rumors for a while now that Apple could be working on a foldable iPhone and a foldable iMac/iPad hybrid. Now, it sounds like both devices might launch in 2026.

A report from analyst Jeff Pu spotted by 9to5Mac asserts that both devices will launch in 2026. Furthermore, it’s believed that the foldable iPad/iMac hybrid will launch first, with a pegged release date of Q2 2026. Meanwhile, Pu asserts that the foldable iPhone could launch in late 2026.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a foldable iPhone coming in 2026. A leak last month pointed to the foldable iPhone arriving in 2026 with a clamshell form factor akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The same leak suggested that Apple’s biggest struggle is eliminating the display crease.

Meanwhile, we’ve heard about a foldable iMac/iPad for a long time too. So if you like the idea of foldable laptops but wish they ran MacOS or iPadOS, then you should definitely keep an eye on this product.

Nevertheless, you might not want to hold your breath for these foldable devices just yet. Apple is clearly still in the early stages of development, so it’s entirely possible these devices could be canned before a commercial release.

