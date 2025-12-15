The Apple TV app pulls a reverse Netflix and starts supporting Google Cast on Android

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple launched an Apple TV app on the Google Play Store in early 2025, but it was missing a core Android streaming feature.

Now, an update to the Apple TV app for Android adds Google Cast support for casting to smart TVs and displays.

The Apple TV app’s Google Cast implementation includes a miniplayer and full-screen UI while streaming.

Apple TV is becoming a popular streaming service outside of the Apple ecosystem, with viral hits like Severance, Pluribus, and Ted Lasso. The streaming platform finally earned its own Android app in February, allowing Android users to subscribe to Apple TV or the MLS Season Pass on their smartphone via Google Play Billing. While the Android app supported many of the same features as its iOS counterpart, it was missing one thing: Google Cast support.

Now, that’s changing, with version 2.2 of the Apple TV app for Android adding Google Cast support. It’s rolling out now on the Google Play Store, making it easy for users to cast Apple TV shows to their favorite smart TVs and displays. There’s a persistent Cast button beside the Apple TV account bubble on the app’s homepage. A quick tap reveals Google Cast displays nearby, including any Nest Hubs or Chromecast devices.

While casting, users can still adjust the volume, control playback, scrub the video timeline, or manage language and closed captioning preferences. There’s a small miniplayer with a playback timeline, a 10-second rewind button, and a playback control button. Tapping the miniplayer expands the user interface into a full-screen view with more options.

Both the miniplayer and full-screen Google Cast view show the device that you’re currently casting to, which is helpful for those with multiple Cast-enabled displays in their home.

This Apple TV for Android update is arguably the app’s biggest since it debuted on the platform nearly a year ago. A previous update added new episode notification support, and the original release included key features like offline downloads, search, and a Continue Watching queue.

Apple’s newfound Google Cast support comes at a time when other streaming services are moving in the opposite direction. Notably, Netflix quietly removed casting support from its mobile app to most TVs and displays earlier this month.

