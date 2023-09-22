Apple Titanium Card: How to get it, activate it, use it, and more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Have you seen those fancy titanium iPhone 15 Pro devices? Apple is actually not new to this material. Both versions of the Apple Watch Ultra are made with titanium, and there’s also the Apple Titanium Card. Today, we’ll tell you all about the Apple Titanium Card, how to get it, use it, and more.

Editor’s note: We used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17 to formulate these steps. Depending on your hardware and software version, some settings and menus may change.

What is the Apple Titanium Card, and how does it work?

The Apple Card is mainly meant to be used with Apple Pay, and most of the card’s benefits are better exploited using the contactless payments feature. The Apple Titanium Card is intended to fill in the gaps, so you can make purchases when Apple Pay is unavailable.

This metal slab is the physical credit card linked to your Apple Card account. You can use it to purchase items and pay for services wherever Mastercard is accepted.

As its name implies, it is made of metal. More specifically, it’s a titanium card, making it very resistant, but also much lighter than alternative metals like stainless steel. Not to mention, it is one of the best-sounding cards I’ve ever heard! Give it a drop test when you get it.

There are other special characteristics of the Apple Titanium Card. It is white, super clean, and great-looking. One of the reasons it’s so sleek is because it has no numbers on it. This doubles as a security measure, but we’ll talk more about this later.

Where can you use the Apple Titanium Card?

The Apple Titanium Card, along with the Apple card, is provided by Goldman Sachs, and it operates on the Mastercard network. This means you can use it wherever Mastercard is accepted, which is nearly anywhere credit cards are accepted.

By the way, while you must be from the USA to get an Apple Card and Apple Titanium Card, this card works internationally. The Apple Card charges no international transaction fees. So it’s a pretty good card to use in other countries.

How much does the Titanium Apple Card cost?

The Apple Titanium Card, in and of itself, is free to have and use. This means there is no issuing fee, no replacement fee in case you lose it, and no holding fee. The fact that there is no replacement fee is quite surprising, as making a titanium card isn’t cheap.

Additionally, the Apple Card account has no annual fees, no late fees, no over-the-limit fees, no returned-payment fees, no maintenance fees, and no setup fees. You will, however, be charged interest if you hold a balance past the grace period. Variable rates range between 19.24% and 29.49%.

How to get an Apple Titanium Card

Are you ready to get your own Apple Titanium Card? First, we need to talk about who is eligible. To get an Apple Titanium Card, you will obviously need an Apple Card account, and getting an Apple Card account has its requirements.

Apple Card requirements: You need to be 18 years or older, depending on where you live.

Applicants must be from the USA; either a U.S. citizen or a lawful U.S. resident.

You will also need a U.S. residential address or a military address. It can’t be a P.O. Box.

Two-factor authentication for your Apple ID is required.

You will need an Apple ID and iCloud account.

Apple may ask you to verify your driver’s license or state-issued I.D.

You will need an Apple device device with support for Apple Pay. This means you will need either an iPhone, MacBook, or iPad. It also needs to be running the latest version of iOS. Also, the Apple Card application will be reviewed, along with your credit score and financial records. This means you will need a certain credit score and financial profile in order to be accepted. While many factors will be considered, Apple mentions you need at least a 660 FICO credit score in order to have a good chance of getting your application approved.

If you meet all requirements, you will need to apply for the Apple Card first. If you already have it, skip this part.

How to apply for the Apple Card: Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap on the + button. Select Apple Card. Hit Continue. Enter all your personal details. When you finish, you will either be declined or offered a credit limit and APR. Accept the offer, if you get one and you’re happy with everything.

If approved, the Apple Card will be added to your Wallet app. You can set it up and start using it for Apple Pay contactless payments or online purchases right away. If you want to be able to pay with a physical card, though, you will need to request an Apple Titanium Card.

This is an important step! New Apple Card users won’t automatically get a physical card shipped. Remember, Apple really prefers that you use Apple Pay, instead. You will need to manually request one.

How to request an Apple Titanium Card: Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap on your Apple Card. Tap the three-dot More button. Select Card Details. Scroll down to the Titanium Card section and hit Request. If you already have an Apple Titanium Card, the option will read Request Replacement Card. Follow the instructions to finish the process.

That’s it! Now, all you have to do is wait for it to arrive. It usually takes about 4-7 business days.

Activate your Apple Titanium Card When your Apple Titanium Card arrives, and you marvel over its beauty, you will need to activate it. To do this, all you have to do is open the packaging, wake your iPhone, and hold it over where it says Hold iPhone here to activate card. Tap on Activate, then Continue. Your card should now be ready to use!

There is also a way to activate your it if you’ve thrown away the packaging.

How to activate your Apple Titanium Card when you don’t have the packaging: Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap on the Apple Card. Hit the three-dot More button. Select Card Details. Under Titanium Card, tap on Activate Your Card. Select Having Trouble activating your card. Select Do Not Have Card Packaging and follow the on-screen instructions.

How to use your Apple Titanium Card Using your physical card is as easy as using any other credit card. Get to the store and grab what you want to buy. You can either insert the card chip or swipe the card.

We know you may also be wondering if the Apple Titanium Card has tap to pay. Sadly, it does not.

This is odd, as it is such as widespread feature on pretty much all modern cards. And Apple has especially pushed for contactless payments in the industry. That said, chances are Apple wants you to use Apple Pay instead, if the merchant accepts contactless payments.

Why doesn’t the Apple Titanium Card have a card number, and where to find it?

The dismissal of the physical credit card number markings isn’t just to make the card look cleaner. This is actually a great security feature. Not having a number on the credit card makes it impossible for someone to simply look at your card to get your credit card information. If you lose it or someone steals it, all other people will know is your name.

Additionally, Apple allows you to change your credit card and CVV numbers within the Wallet app. This is an excellent option if your credit card info is compromised. You can even continue using the card after you request a new credit card number.

If you need your credit card info, here’s how you can find it.

How to find your Apple Card number and other info: Launch the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap on your Apple Card. Hit the three-dot More button. Select Card Details. Tap on Card Information.

On the next page, you will see all the Apple Card info. This includes the name, card number, expiration, security code, and network. You will also find an option to Request New Card Number, among other settings.

FAQs

Is the Apple Titanium Card free? The Apple Titanium Card is free to hold, issue, and replace. There are no fees associated with simply having the physical card. Additionally, the Apple Card is a feeless credit card. However, you will have to pay interest on your balance if you hold one past the grace period.

What's the difference between the Apple Card and Apple Titanium Card? The Apple Card refers to the credit card account, which you can use virtually. The Apple Titanium Card refers to the actual, physical, titanium-made card.

Is the Apple Card really made out of titanium? The Apple Titanium Card is made mostly of real titanium, but it’s not the only material the card is made of. According to Bloomberg, which sent the card to a mineralogist, the card is about 90% titanium. The rest is aluminum.

Does the Apple Card offer cashback? Yes. The Apple Card gives you 3& cashback for purchases with Apple and a few select partners. You will get 2% for Apple Pay purchases. If you use the physical card or credit card numbers, the rewards get cut down to 1% cashback.

If you want to get more out of your Apple Card, you should also take a look at our guide on the Apple Card Savings Account.

