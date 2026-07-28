Apple's Nest Hub rival may almost be ready for prime time

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Three of Apple’s new smart home products are reportedly nearly ready for release.

These products include a hub device built around Siri AI, a new TV set-top box, and a refreshed HomePod mini.

The new Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to launch this fall, while the hub could be released between October and early next year.

Despite its struggles, Apple is taking another stab at challenging Google and Amazon for dominance in the smart home market. This renewed push into the category will see the company release a handful of new products and software. It appears that the first wave in this initiative will be spearheaded by three devices, including Apple’s long-rumored smart display.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing to launch a new TV set-top box and a refreshed HomePod mini, in addition to a smart hub device built around Siri AI. It’s reported that the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and smart display are nearly ready for showtime. The new Apple TV and HomePod mini are expected to make their debut this fall, while the hub could be released between October and early next year.

The new Apple TV and HomePod mini carry the codenames J265 and B525, respectively. These devices will reportedly look the same as their predecessors. However, they will feature faster processors for the purpose of supporting Siri AI.

Meanwhile, there are two versions of the smart display, internally known as J490 and J491. J490 features a screen that’s positioned on a half-dome-shaped base. It’s said that this base resembles a HomePod mini that has been cut in half. J491, on the other hand, is a display that’s designed to be mounted on a wall, using a new magnetic system.

Diving a bit further into the smart hub details, the report mentions that these displays will be about seven inches. It will reportedly run on a new operating system, based on tvOS, that looks like a blend of watchOS and iOS. The device’s standout feature is facial recognition, allowing it to identify who is looking at it and determine the distance. Distance is important as the screen will adjust the size and type of information it displays for easier viewing. It’s also said to offer FaceTime videoconferencing, home security monitoring, smart appliance control, and more.

These three products are expected to only kickstart Apple’s latest push into the smart home category. The company is said to have at least two more products on the way. One of those products is the long-rumored smart home hub attached to a robotic limb.

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