Apple's new Siri camera trick is giving strong Google Lens vibes

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple announced Siri mode in Camera, letting iPhone users ask Siri about what’s in front of them.

The feature can identify objects, answer follow-up questions, and split bills with Apple Cash.

Handy as the upgrades are, Android users will recognize the functionality from Google Lens.

Apple has already spent the past couple of years playing catch-up with Android by turning the iPhone camera into something more Google Lens-like through Visual Intelligence. It’s now able to fully embrace that functionality with Siri mode in Camera, a new option that lets the assistant look at what you’re seeing and respond with answers or actions.

If Gemini-powered Siri is better on iPhone, would you consider switching from Android? 402 votes Yes — that's what's been holding me back 9 % Maybe — depends on implementation 14 % No — I’d still stick with Android 43 % No — AI doesn't affect my choice 33 %

Apple announced the feature today as part of its broader Siri AI reveal at WWDC 2026. The company says Siri now has image understanding and multimodal capabilities, and users can tap the shutter button in Siri mode to let the AI analyze what’s in front of them and offer a response.

That can include identifying what is in the camera view and answering follow-up questions, such as recognizing a dish and then getting nutritional insights. Apple also says Siri mode in Camera can help split a bill with friends using Apple Cash, which may feel familiar to Android users. Google Lens added receipt scanning and bill splitting back in 2019.

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The Siri visual upgrades are also coming to more Apple devices beyond the iPhone. Visual Intelligence with Siri is heading to iPad and Mac, where users can search visually, ask questions, and take action on what is on their screen. Apple Vision Pro will also let users ask Siri about app windows and physical objects around them.

Apple’s version might not be exactly akin to Google Lens pasted into iOS, but it’s not far off. Between the Lens-like camera abilities and Apple’s previously announced Gemini partnership for the broader Siri overhaul, this may have been one of those WWDC moments that Android users watched with a hint of smugness.

Siri AI is available for developer testing today and is set to launch in beta for many more users later this year.

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