Apple's next WWDC could introduce us to its AI-enhanced Siri

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor suggests Apple is enhancing Siri with a large language model.

Apple reportedly wants the AI-powered Siri to become its “most powerful killer AI app.”

The new version of Siri could make its debut at WWDC 2024.

In a bid to not be left behind by the likes of Google and Amazon, Apple is reportedly looking to add a large language model (LLM) to its virtual assistant Siri. A new rumor suggests we could see this new version of Siri in the first half of next year.

According to tipster @Tech_Reve, Apple is in the midst of leveling up its virtual assistant with an LLM, like the ones used for ChatGTP and other chatbots. This LLM wouldn’t be a third-party LLM — like Meta’s Llama 2 — but instead one built in-house. We have heard something similar before in an earlier report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The tipster claims that Apple wants to turn Siri into the company’s “most powerful killer AI app.”

Good news: Apple is currently using LLM to completely revamp Siri into the ultimate virtual assistant and is preparing to develop it into Apple’s most powerful killer AI app. This integrated development effort is actively underway, and the first product is expected to be… pic.twitter.com/rN3Fh3sw7L — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) November 9, 2023

We could get our first look at the souped-up virtual assistant at WWDC 2024, according to the post. Furthermore, the tipster alleges that the Cupertino firm is planning for the iPhone 16 to be the first of its devices to have the new version of Siri.

If Siri gets this AI boost, it could help the virtual assistant better compete against Google’s Assistant with Bard and Amazon’s own upcoming revamp of Alexa.

Comments