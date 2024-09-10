Schrödinger's material: Apple's not-so-FineWoven is dead but also not dead

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has discontinued its FineWoven iPhone cases due to customer complaints regarding poor quality.

The company still sells silicone and clear plastic cases, but it isn’t offering a new leather alternative.

The firm continues to sell its FineWoven AirTag key ring and MagSafe-enabled wallet for iPhone.

Last year, Apple discontinued its leather-made accessories in favor of the more eco-friendly FineWoven material. Soon after, iPhone 15 customers started complaining about the FineWoven case’s quality, as it shows scratches quickly and ages poorly. Consequently, Apple has now axed the FineWoven iPhone case line, but a couple of accessories continue to live on.

Following yesterday’s launch of the iPhone 16, Apple stopped selling FineWoven iPhone cases. Those interested in an official cover for their device can now choose between the colorful silicone cases and the clear plastic one. The company has also put out some vibrant Beats plastic cases for the first time, but they aren’t technically Apple-branded.

While last-minute rumors suggested that Apple would release faux leather accessories for the iPhone 16, the company has seemingly decided to proceed without a leather alternative. Whether it eventually offers a similar material down the road remains unclear for the time being.

Interestingly, Apple continues to sell two other FineWoven accessories: its MagSafe-enabled iPhone wallet with Find My support and the AirTag’s key ring. That’s presumable because the smaller accessories aren’t subjected to damaging factors as much as cases. So, naturally, they don’t necessarily wear down as quickly or look as cheap.

By discontinuing FineWoven iPhone cases, Apple is, in a way, acknowledging that they are indeed terrible products. Given the company’s rigorous quality control processes, it’s a bit surprising that these cases were ever made available to the public.

