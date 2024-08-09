The smallest Mac ever could be as tiny as an Apple TV, thanks to M4

Now that Apple has fully embraced its efficient, in-house silicon chips, it’s been focusing on slimming down its devices. Earlier this year, the company revealed its thinnest tablet ever, the iPad Pro (2024) , and rumors indicate that a slim iPhone 17 variant is in the works. In the Mac department, the iMac and MacBook have already received the facelift, and the Mini model could be the next to follow suit. If the leaks materialize, Apple’s smallest computer yet, the Mac Mini M4, will launch this fall.

According to Bloomberg, the Mac Mini M4 will feature a redesigned build that is significantly smaller than the present one. The compact computer will reportedly retain the aluminum design and feature one HDMI and three USB-C ports. The end result could be an Apple TV-like device powered by the current iPad Pro’s brain. The report reads:

Apple is preparing two versions of the new Mac mini, both of which are codenamed J773. The first will use the base configuration of the M4 chip, similar to the component inside of the iPad Pro. There will also be a higher-end Mac mini that uses a yet-to-be-announced M4 Pro chip. That component includes support for additional memory and more graphics horsepower.

Like its recent predecessors, the Mac Mini M4 will likely offer two main variants. The entry-level model could pack the base M4 chip found in the flagship iPad, while a higher-end edition could incorporate the yet-to-be-announced M4 Pro chipset. Beyond the aforementioned port selection, it’s unclear if either model will continue to pack a headphone jack and Ethernet port or whether Apple is retiring them with this release.