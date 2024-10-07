Unboxing video gives us our first look at the unreleased M4 MacBook Pro

TL;DR The M4 MacBook Pro has leaked in an unboxing video.

The new machine is expected to double the RAM on the base model and feature an extra Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port.

The key performance metrics of the M4 chip have also leaked.

Apple is gearing up to launch the new M4 MacBook Pro later this month, with a release date reportedly set for November 1. Now, an unboxing video from Russian YouTuber Wylsacom (via Mark Gurman) offers us our first look at the alleged 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the M4 chip. This video not only showcases the unboxing but also provides details on key specs, including benchmark results that hint at the chip’s performance capabilities. This is probably the first time an unreleased Apple product ready for retail has leaked to this extent.

The Russian YouTuber’s unboxing video, shared earlier today, aligns closely with a packaging leak that surfaced last month. The design on the M4 MacBook Pro’s box features a wallpaper identical to that of the M3 MacBook Pro models. Prior to the leak, it was reported that M4 MacBook Pro units were available for purchase in a private Facebook group.

M4 MacBook Pro key specifications leaked According to the retail packaging shown in the video, the M4 MacBook Pro comes with: M4 chip: 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU

Storage: 512GB

RAM: 16GB

Ports: Three Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, an SD card slot, an HDMI port, and MagSafe connectivity. The M3 MacBook Pro only offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports and 8GB of RAM. So not only does the new M4 MacBook Pro appear to double the RAM in the base model, but it also apparently offers an extra Thunderbolt 4 port. Mark Gurman had also previously suggested that all M4 Macs may come standard with 16GB of RAM, marking a welcome upgrade in Apple’s approach to entry-level configurations.

The packaging further indicates that the M4 chip boasts a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, representing a significant upgrade over the M3’s 8-core CPU configuration.

Wylsacom conducted a Geekbench test on the machine, giving us early insights into the M4 chip’s possible performance metrics. The benchmark results are available on the Geekbench website with the following scores: Single-core score: 3,864

Multi-core score: 15,288 These are notably higher than the typical scores of the base model M3 MacBook Pro, which usually clocks around 3,000 in single-core testing and 11,800 in multi-core tests.

While the legitimacy of this leak remains to be confirmed, Bloomberg has reported that Apple plans to announce its first M4 Macs by the end of this month. As we await the event’s official announcement, you can read all that we expect from Apple’s October 2024 event here.

