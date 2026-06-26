Here's how you can avoid Apple's MacBook Neo price hike

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple recently raised the prices for many of its products, including the MacBook Neo.

The MacBook Neo increased from a $599 base price to $699.

Apple is now selling refurbished models that start at the same $599 as the MacBook Neo formerly cost at retail.

Yesterday, Apple raised prices for a bunch of its existing products. From iPads to HomePods to MacBooks, prices notched up anywhere from $20 to $300. Notably, the entry-level MacBook Neo took pretty big hit, jumping from $599 to $699. Today, though, would-be Neo buyers have a new option to nab one at the original price.

MacRumors points out that today, Apple listed the MacBook Neo in each of its four colorways to its Certified Refurbished store, starting at the same $599 they initially launched at. It’s not quite as appealing a deal as a brand-new one for the same price, but Apple’s refurbs are guaranteed to be fully restored and come with all the original accessories and cables.

You can grab a refurbished base-model MacBook Neo with 256 GB of storage for $599 ($100 off its new retail price), or the upgraded version that includes a Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 512 gigs of storage for $679 ($120 under its current $799 MSRP).

Apple’s recent price hikes are part of a broader trend, as a component-hungry AI industry and tariff-induced supply chain constraints have been incentivizing device makers to pass on increasing manufacturing costs to consumers. Its adjustments notably don’t include popular products like iPhones or AirPods, but it feels likely that the upcoming iPhone 18 models could land with higher MSRPs than the equivalent iPhone 17 devices.

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