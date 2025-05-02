Laptop deals: Get a great computer from Apple or Samsung for under $1,000

Are you looking to buy a new laptop? No longer do you have to spend a grand or more to get a good one, especially when you can find deals as good as the ones we’re bringing to the table today. Here are a couple of offers coming from Apple and Samsung, two of the best laptop manufacturers in existence. Let’s check them out! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 for $836.71 ($162.29 off) Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14-Inch for $979.99 ($470 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon. The Apple MacBook Air M4 deal only applies to the Midnight color version. All other colors are $849. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14-Inch Business Laptop, the offer is only available in Moonstone Gray.

Apple MacBook Air M4

This is yet another new record-low price for the Apple MacBook Air M4, but it’s exclusive to the Midnight color model. All other versions are $849, a new all-time low, just some days ago. Regardless, the price is just right, considering this is a new laptop with the latest and greatest Apple M4 chipset.

We haven’t seen many significant upgrades in the last few Apple MacBook Airs, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Why fix something that isn’t broken? The Apple MacBook Air M4 keeps the same design as the M2 and M3 iterations. You would have a hard time telling them apart side to side, honestly, unless you notice the new Sky Blue color in the latest version.

The metallic construction, thin 0.44-inch profile, and 2.7lbs weight stay identical. So does the backlit keyboard, large glass trackpad, and 13.6-inch display with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. Even the port selection looks the same, offering two USB-C ports, a MagSafe charger connection, and a 3.5mm headset jack. The display can still reproduce the full DCI-P3 color gamut, and even the battery life is identical at up to 18 hours.

Where are the differences, then? Well, the latest MacBook Air gets the Apple M4 chipset, which will come with a nice performance boost. I personally use the Apple MacBook Air M2, and have never seen it slow down, even when I edit RAW photos. There’s no doubt that the M4 and 16GB of RAM will satisfy most people’s needs, as it can even edit 4K videos reasonably efficiently.

The new Apple MacBook Air M4 also gets a better 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support, Wi-Fi 6E, and both USB-C ports get upgraded to the Thunderbolt 4 standard. Oh, and if you’re a fan of the Sky Blue color, there’s also that!

Regardless, it is a fantastic laptop that will easily meet most people’s needs. At just $836.71, it’s also too good for the price. If you’re a bigger fan of Windows, though, move on to the next section.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 14-Inch Business Laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro is no longer the latest and greatest of its line-up, as the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro is already around. That said, the 2024 model is still an amazing laptop these days, especially if you can take it home for just $979.99. The original price was $1,449.99!

For starters, you’ll also get a fair amount of performance. This version comes with an Intel Core i5 Ultra 125H processor and 16GB of RAM. It also has a pretty nice 512GB SSD. The display is 14 inches, but it is a really nice AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution.

The Apple MacBook Air is known for its high-quality, slim design, but Samsung does a good job getting close to it. This laptop is gorgeous, offering an aluminum construction with a 0.46-inch thickness and 2.71lbs weight. It looks and feels great, and the backlit keyboard is also outstanding.

We still think the Apple MacBook Air M4 might be a better laptop, but this is a great option if you want a Windows laptop. It also has some nice extra features, such as a touchscreen and security enhancements. Regardless of which laptop you pick, you might want to act quickly. These are really good offers on a couple of the best laptops the industry has to offer. Get them before the sales end!