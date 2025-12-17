Don't miss this chance to get an Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $749

While Apple MacBook Air M4 deals are not that uncommon anymore, this is definitely among the best ones we’ve seen. The Apple MacBook Air M4 is $250 off right now, bringing the cost down to $749. That’s an excellent price for such a good computer! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $749 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color versions. You can pick between Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

While not a record-low price, this offer gets really close to it. We only saw this laptop for a brief moment at a cheaper price ($738.04) in late November, during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze. We don’t anticipate that deal returning soon, so you may want to take this offer while it’s available. You can risk it and wait, but you would be saving only $12 more.

All things considered, this price is too good for a laptop of this caliber. This Apple MacBook Air comes with an Apple M4 chip and 16GB of RAM. This is enough to run heavy tasks like 4K processing and RAW photo image editing. Of course, all your other casual tasks will run seamlessly.

Also, keep in mind that the MacBook Air series launched as a premium portable lineup. You’ll notice this in all departments. It has a slim 0.44-inch profile, a metallic design that looks and feels amazing, a high-end backlit keyboard, and an outstanding glass trackpad.

Even the display is excellent, offering a 13.6-inch panel with a sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. It can even reproduce the full DCI-P3 color spectrum, making it a very color-accurate screen.

While very thin and portable, the Apple MacBook Air actually does very well in the battery life department, too. It can last up to 18 hours on a full charge. This machine will easily take you through a full workday.

The price of the Apple MacBook Air M4 has been pretty volatile lately, but this is still the second-best price we’ve seen. You might want to jump on the offer before it’s gone!

