The latest Apple MacBook Air drops back to its record-low price ($200 off)

This is by far my most recommended laptop. The balance between value, performance, and design is unbeatable. The Apple MacBook Air M4 is likely the best laptop for most users, and while it is already very competitively priced, you can save an extra $200 today, bringing it down to a record-low price. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $799 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color models, but the Silver version isn’t available directly from Amazon right now, so you’ll have to pay more to get it from a third-party seller.

Again, this is the Apple MacBook Air M4’s record-low price. It has never been cheaper! Of course, it’s not all about price when picking your next laptop, though. This is an important purchase, and you need to make sure it meets your needs. The truth is, I still feel like this laptop is more than enough to keep most users happy. Let’s talk about why.

This is technically a higher-end computer, really. The Apple M4 chip is able to handle things like 4K video editing, so it will fly through any normal apps and processes. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, so multitasking will be really good unless you have very demanding needs. Many of our own teammates here at Android Authority actually use an M2-M4 processor for our videos!

Of course, the rest of the experience is just as impressive. You’ll get that iconic MacBook Air design for which Apple is so well-known. It is very slim at only 0.44 inches, and the metal body is both beautiful and feels great. You’ll also enjoy a backlit keyboard and glass trackpad.

The display is on the smaller side for a laptop, at 13.6 inches. It’s a pretty nice panel, though, offering a sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. It can also reproduce the DCI-P3 color spectrum, which means it is very color accurate. And even the battery life is awesome at up to 18 hours per charge.

Of course, this isn’t the best computer out there, but it is definitely too good for its price. Especially at this record-low cost of just $799. Go get yours before the price jumps back up!

