Don't worry, the Apple MacBook Air M4 is back to its record-low price!

We have been kind of spoiled. The Apple MacBook Air has been discounted to $799 for so long that it almost feels like that’s its regular price. The price suddenly jumped up earlier this month, though, which made us worry a bit. Don’t fret, though, the price has come back down! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 13-inch for $799 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions available. These include Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

This $799 deal on the Apple MacBook Air M4 13-inch stuck around for a long time. So much so that I probably wouldn’t pay full price for one anymore! The market will always find ways to scare you, though, and the sudden price increase sure did. We’re hoping the deal will stick around this time, but you should probably jump on this deal if you need a laptop, just in case it doesn’t.

The Apple MacBook Air M4 is an excellent laptop that is worth way above its price range. As we’ve said before, it’s likely the best laptop for most users (except gamers or people who need specialized Windows software). It looks, feels, and performs amazingly. It’s honestly the laptop I mostly recommend, especially at this discounted price.

Don’t underestimate the MacBook Air M4 because of its lower discounted price. This is a high-end machine with one of the most iconic designs in the industry, mostly known for its super-thin profile and metal design. The line-up also became very powerful thanks to the introduction of Apple’s M-series chips, so you’re getting a pretty potent machine here.

The Apple M4 processor is excellent, and this base model gets a pretty nice 16GB of RAM. It may not sound like much, but this laptop is powerful enough to edit 4K video and RAW photo files. It will handle anything less demanding like a breeze. You likely won’t need anything more powerful unless you’re running specialized software and very challenging tasks.

Aside from the full-metal construction, the rest of the construction is a thing of dreams. The laptop a large trackpad we know many of you love, and the backlit keyboard will make it easy to work in the dark.

The display features 13.6 inches of pure bliss, with a sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution and a panel that can reproduce the complete DCI-P3 color gamut. It’s respected for its color accuracy, which makes it a great machine for media consumption, editing, and more. And if you care for battery life, while thin, it can last up to 18 hours per charge.

Getting a computer this good for just $799 was unheard of just a few years ago, especially one from Apple! The brand has been known for overpriced products, so the tables have truly turned, at least in the laptop market. Now the Apple MacBook Air M4 offers some of the best value per dollar. Catch this deal while you can!

Extra deal: The larger 15-inch model is also on sale!

The Apple MacBook Air is also $200 off, bringing the cost down to $999. This is an excellent upgrade if you want more screen real estate, as it boasts a 15.3-inch panel with a higher 2,880 x 1,864 resolution.

The screen is obviously the only main difference, but there are also some slight changes in other areas. It weighs a bit more at 3.3lbs, instead 2.7lbs. The sex-speaker system is improved, as the smaller model has only four speakers. You’ll also get a 35W Dual USB-C port Compact Power Adapter included, which is a nice addition.

Otherwise, the laptops are pretty much the same.

