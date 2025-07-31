Get the Apple MacBook Air M4 at a record-low price before the deal is gone!

If you were to ask me what the best laptop for most people is, I would have to say it’s one of the M-series MacBook Airs. Which one you get depends on the price and needs, but the best one to get right now is the Apple MacBook Air M4. Not only is it the newest version, but it is also $200 off at just $799. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $799 ($200 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions. These include Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

We just reported on this deal on Monday, but it’s so good that we would like to remind you of it again. It’s a record-low price for the Apple MacBook Air M4, and I often say it could be the best laptop for most users out there (except for gamers, of course). So much so that I find it hard to recommend anything else these days.

The Apple MacBook Air M4 is a premium laptop, so don’t underestimate it because of its price. Remember, this lineup launched as a high-end offering with a portable and super-thin design. Arguably, they used to be pretty expensive, but the introduction of M-series chips made them very powerful, while keeping the prices at the same level. This change is really what made them such a good offering.

Let’s start with performance. The Apple M4 chip is excellent, and this base model gets 16GB of RAM. It may not sound like much, but Apple’s chips are so good that people use them for tasks like 4K video editing, RAW photo editing, and everything below that. Many of our team members use these chips (and as old as M2 ones) to process work here at Android Authority! Unless you’re running specialized tasks or need Windows-exclusive software, you’ll do more than fine with this one.

Design is another area where the MacBook Air excels. This one looks exactly like the M2 and M3 models, but this isn’t exactly a bad thing. The full metal construction looks and feels great, offering that iconic Apple look many love. There’s also the 0.44-inch thinness, which is what made the MacBook Air lineup so popular. You’ll enjoy the premium backlit keyboard and large glass trackpad, too.

It also comes with an outstanding display. This model has a 13-inch screen with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. It can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, so it’s very color accurate, making it an excellent choice for media consumption, editing, and more. And while super thin, it gets up to 18 hours of battery life!

Only a few years ago, getting a computer this good at just $799 was unheard of. Especially coming from Apple, which has been known for overpriced products. It’s interesting that it is now hard for competitors to match its quality and prices.

Anyways, this is a record-low price for this laptop, and it has been going for a bit now. These offers don’t tend to last long, so get yours for cheap while you can!

Follow