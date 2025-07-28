The Apple MacBook Air M4 drops to new record-low prices in both sizes!

Are you looking to get a good laptop? Bang per buck, it is tough to beat the Apple MacBook Air, especially when you can catch one on sale. Well, today we have come across some record-low prices on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models of the Apple MacBook Air M4. Let’s take a look at them! Buy the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $799 ($200 off) Buy the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $999 ($200 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon. They are both “limited time deals,” and the discounts apply to all color versions available. By the way, we’re specifically referring to the models with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but all upgraded models are also $200 off.

I sound like a broken record by now, because whenever someone asks for a laptop recommendation, it’s hard to recommend anything other than an Apple MacBook Air. I mean, the only exception is if gaming is important, in which case you have to look at other options. Otherwise, these offer a premium experience at really great prices, especially when on sale, like today.

Both sizes are $200 off. This means you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 for $799, while the larger 15-inch version is $999. Regardless of which one you pick, you’re in for a treat, as they are actually very similar in most aspects.

The Apple M4 processor is very good, considering how much you are paying. Paired with 16GB of RAM, this laptop has enough power to meet most people’s needs. It can easily edit RAW photography or even handle 4K video processing. In fact, many of our team members get their editing work done with M2 or M3 chips. Needless to say, the newer M4 is better, so you should be more than fine taking care of most tasks.

The new Apple MacBook Air M4 also looks and feels just like the M2 and M3 models. This isn’t a bad thing, though. Why fix something that isn’t broken? It has a full metal construction that is as premium as they come. The thin 0.44-inch profile also makes this a very portable laptop. You’ll also enjoy a backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. It’s an iconic Apple design that is still respected, and often imitated (usually unsuccessfully).

The display is pretty nice, too. The 13-inch model has a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, and the 15-inch model gets an upgraded 2,880 x 1,864 resolution. Both can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, so they are very color accurate. And if you care for battery life, both can survive up to 18 hours per charge.

Should you upgrade to the 15-inch model? Well, the main difference is obviously the bigger screen with a slightly higher resolution. Of course, this also makes the whole laptop slightly bigger, and it weighs more at 3.3 lbs instead of 2.7 lbs. The increase in size also allowed Apple to make other slight improvements. It has a better six-speaker sound system, instead of the four speakers on the 13-inch model. And as a nice little upgrade, you’ll get a 35W Dual USB-C port Compact Power Adapter included in the box.

Regardless of which you are going for, these are all-time low prices you won’t come across very often, so get yours as soon as possible.

