Hot sale: Apple MacBook Air M4 drops to a new record-low price!

Are you looking to get a laptop? We keep saying the Apple MacBook Air M4 is the best laptop [top for most people, and I stand by it. Especially when you can get it at such a good price! It’s currently at a record-low price of just $749.99, representing a $249.01 discount. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $749.99 ($249.01 off)



This offer is available from Amazon. The discount applies to all color models as long as they are available directly from Amazon. As of the time of this writing, that includes the Sky Blue and Starlight color versions.

It’s always nice to see a new record-low price, especially on something we would recommend even at full price. The value per dollar you get from this offer is quite impressive, as it is a laptop that will meet most people’s needs at a very reasonable price.

The Apple M4 processor can handle pretty much all apps and tasks, including editing RAW photos and processing 4K video. Very few of you will use it for anything more intensive. Of course, that is, unless you are gaming, in which case an Apple computer shouldn’t even be an option. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, so multitasking will be pretty seamless.

Remember, the MacBook Air lineup is a premium series with a focus on portability. This means the rest of the experience will be of a high standard. It’s only 0.44 inches thick, and the metal body will look and feel great. You’ll also enjoy an outstanding backlit keyboard and glass trackpad.

The display is on the smaller side at 13.6 inches, but that is part of the portability factor. It’s also a pretty nice display, featuring a sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution that most laptops at this price range struggle to match. Creatives will also appreciate the DCI-P3 color gamut reproduction. It’s a very color-accurate panel.

While super thin and portable, battery life is also pretty decent, estimated at up to 18 hours. The Apple MacBook Air M4 should easily last through a full workday without needing to find an outlet.

Take advantage of this record-low price while it’s still available! Remember, such deals don’t tend to last very long.

Follow