Early Black Friday deal: The Apple MacBook Air M2 is just $649!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Black Friday is coming early for Best Buy! Well, at least some of the deals are already available, and I couldn’t help but notice this one. The Apple MacBook Air M2 is currently available for just $649. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for only $649 ($350 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy as an early Black Friday deal. The discount applies to all color versions; however, the Silver model is currently out of stock. This means that you get to pick between the Midnight and Starlight models.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 may be from 2022, but that doesn’t mean it is an outdated laptop. This is a very capable computer, and it is actually the one I personally use daily for all my work here at Android Authority. And my work includes a bunch of RAW photo editing, as well as some video processing. I would honestly be willing to argue it is the perfect computer for most users, and at just $649, it is at a drop-dead price right now.

I haven’t seen my Apple MacBook Air M2 slow down once. The Apple M2 chip and 16GB of RAM ensure that standard apps and everyday processes run smoothly. Most of you should find no issues with its performance, unless you’re really pushing its limits with some especially power-hungry tasks.

Also, keep in mind that this launched as a premium laptop. This means that the rest of the experience is just as good as the performance. The design is pretty much identical to that of the M3 and M4 models, featuring a gorgeous metal build that is now iconic of Apple’s MacBook Air lineup. It also gets that backlit keyboard and large trackpad that Apple computers are so popular for.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

While the 13.6-inch display is on the smaller side, the Apple MacBook Air is all about portability. It is also an excellent screen with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution and the ability to reproduce the full DCI-P3 color spectrum. This makes it an excellent laptop for creatives or anyone who values color accuracy. As an added benefit, battery life is also quite outstanding, lasting up to 18 hours per charge.

If you’re looking for a good laptop, very few models will get close to the value per dollar the Apple MacBook Air M2 is offering with this deal. Although it is technically a Black Friday deal, we’re unsure if it will last until the end of the month. You might want to jump on it now to secure your purchase.

Extra deal: The new M4 model is also on sale!

If you don’t mind paying an extra $150 for a nice upgrade, the latest Apple MacBook Air M4 is also at a great price of $799. You’ll have to determine whether the upgrades will actually make your experience better, though.

The main upgrade is definitely the processor. If you frequently run resource-intensive apps and tasks, the M4 is significantly more powerful. It also comes with an improved 12MP Center Stage webcam, as opposed to the much more basic 1,080p webcam on the M2 model. Audio is also improved, thanks to support for spatial audio. This one also gets Wi-Fi 6E support, as opposed to Wi-Fi 6.

The rest is pretty much the same. Even the dimensions and weight are identical.

Follow