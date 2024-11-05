The Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is only $799, I upgraded to it

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Just recently, we covered a $699.99 deal on the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM. That offer is still fantastic, and it’s still available. I actually bought the product myself. It has been under a week since then, but now there’s an offer many of you may want to consider instead, and I returned my M2 MacBook Air to upgrade to this one. The Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is only about $100 more, at $799. Which should you opt for? Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM for $799 Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM for $699.99

Both of these offers are available from Amazon. The 16GB model’s discount is applied automatically. In the case of the 8GB version, you need to manually clip a coupon on the Amazon page to reach maximum savings. All color versions of these are discounted, except for the 8GB MacBook Air M2 in Midnight. That one is $749.

Which Apple MacBook Air M2 should you go for?

Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is an outstanding laptop, and we still believe the M2 chip is the best option from Apple, at least for most people. The M2 processor offers a great balance between performance and price. The M1 is not quite as powerful, and the M3 models cost more without giving you too much of an upgrade. I have personally used the M2 to edit RAW photos without an issue, and some of our co-workers still use it to edit 4K video. It can do both without an issue, so the laptop can definitely run any other more casual tasks without breaking a sweat. The upgrade to 16GB of RAM will also improve multi-tasking performance. We honestly don’t think most will be able to truly push it to its limits.

Performance aside, we must keep in mind this is technically still a higher-end laptop, even if the current prices might not suggest so. The Apple MacBook Air M2 excels in all other departments. The display is gorgeous. It’s smaller at 13.6 inches, but it has a really crisp 2,560 x 1,664 IPS LCD panel, and it can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it very color-accurate.

Of course, the smaller screen size also helps the laptop stay more portable, which is what the MacBook Air lineup is all about. Not to mention, the design is gorgeous, and it is comprised of an aluminum build that is now iconic in the industry. And if you care for battery life, the Apple MacBook Air M2 can last up to 18 hours on a full charge.

Should you save some cash and get the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM?

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) A thin and light laptop that doesn't skimp on performance With the MacBook Air, thin doesn't mean low performance. The M2 silicon inside is very powerful, and other features like Touch ID, an HD camera, and the Touch Bar make this a powerful-yet-portable machine. See price at Amazon Save $299.01 With Coupon!

Why did I upgrade to the version with 16GB of RAM? Should you stick with the 8GB model and save yourself nearly $100 bucks? Honestly, in the few days I had it, I found no issues or slow-downs with the 8GB Apple MacBook Air M2. The only reason I upgraded is because this is my work machine. I thought paying a bit more for double the RAM would be worth it in the long term, considering the new discount on the 16GB model.

That said, the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 8GB of RAM will still be an amazing laptop. Saving yourself $99.01 might be worth it if your needs are slightly less demanding. Casual users who will be working on documents, browsing the web, watching movies, and even doing some photo/video editing will still have a great time with it. You might just happen to encounter some slow-downs when really pushing things with a bunch of apps or browser tabs at once. And again, that is something most people don’t really do the majority of the time.

RAM aside, the laptop both laptops are identical. You get the same high-end experience, slim design, excellent construction, stunning screen, long battery life, etc. Make sure to act quickly if you want to take advantage of these deals. These are very heavy discounts, and such sales don’t tend to last very long. Not to mention, these deals keep coming and going the past few days. We don’t know when they’ll be gone for good.

