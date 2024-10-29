Hot deal: Apple MacBook Air M2 plummets back to its $700 record-low price!

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

Are you looking to buy a new laptop? Great portable computers can get pricey, so waiting for the right deal is always better, and today, we have one of the hottest ones we’ve seen in a while. The Apple MacBook Air M2 just recently hit a new all-time low price of $699.99, which is a fantastic price for a laptop of this caliber. The price went up again for a bit, but now it’s back down to the same lower price point! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for a mere $699.99

This offer is available from Amazon. To get the maximum savings, you must manually clip a coupon on the Amazon page. The discount also applies to all color models: Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $299.01 With Coupon!

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is a great laptop, and we often mention it could be the best portable computer for most users. This is because it strikes the perfect balance between performance, quality, and value, especially if you’re getting it for only $699.99.

This version comes with an Apple M2 processor and 8GB of RAM. Remember, MacBooks really took performance to the next level with the introduction of its own chips. The MacBook Air M2 is outstanding, and it can handle most tasks. In fact, I have personally used it for RAW photo editing using both Lightroom and Photoshop without a single issue. Some of our team members have also used an M2 to produce 4K videos. Needless to say, the computer will be able to handle any other normal app or process seamlessly. Not many of you will be able to push it to its limits unless you have very specialized needs.

Keep in mind this is originally a $999 computer, so it also checks all the boxes in other departments. It’s technically a 2022 high-end computer, but it’s still great in 2024. The aluminum design and sleek profile are lovely, and the design is identical to the current MacBook Air M3’s. You’ll also love the backlit keyboard and large glass trackpad. This is the smaller 13.6-inch model, but the screen still has a super-sharp 2,560 x 1,664 IPS LCD panel that can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a great option for content creators and creatives. The accurate color reproduction will also be very pleasant for gaming and media consumption, of course. And if you care for battery life, the Apple MacBook Air M2 can go for 18 hours on a full charge, which is quite impressive. This deal has been coming, going, and changing very constantly the past few days, and we’re not sure when the price will go back up. You best get yours soon! I know I did, and I am loving my new laptop!

Is it worth upgrading to the Apple MacBook Air M3?

By the way, the Apple MacBook Air M3 is also nicely discounted to $849.99. It’s a good option if you want the latest and greatest, at least until the M4 versions launch, which should happen this week. That said, we don’t tend to recommend the Apple MacBook Air M3 over the M2 model. This is because the upgrade is minimal.

The main difference is that the M3 processor offers a performance boost, but the M2 will already have fantastic performance, especially for casual users. If you need the performance improvement, though, the M3 will grant it. It also has slightly better audio quality, which some of you may enjoy. Pretty much everything else is identical, including the design, screen, trackpad, keyboard, and even the battery life.

That said, the Apple MacBook Air M4 should be announced anytime now. If you really need an upgrade, you might want to hold off a bit longer to see what the upcoming model has to offer. The improvements from the Apple MacBook Air M2 to the M3 just aren’t significant enough.

