Apple discontinues its Mini phone, proves that people don't want small phones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The end has come for the iPhone 13 mini series.

Apple replaced the mini with the larger Plus model in 2022.

If you’re an iPhone mini fan and were hoping Apple would announce a revival of the mini series during its iPhone 15 event, your hopes were dashed today. Apple has officially discontinued its compact phone line after dropping the iPhone 13 mini.

Initially launched back in 2020, the iPhone mini series was designed for anyone wanting to go back to the days of the sub-6-inch phone. It had all of the all of the bells and whistles of the flagship, but in a smaller, easier to hold in one hand form factor.

Apple released mini versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but it was noticeably missing from the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022. Instead, it was replaced by a bigger Plus model that seems to make more sense for the company given that the mini’s sales were dwarfed by the other models.

Now, the only iPhone left that offers a somewhat compact experience is the iPhone SE. But the SE is a lower-end device that doesn’t come with the same features that Apple’s flagship has.

The future of quality compact phones is looking pretty cloudy these days. Just the other day, we had a scare that ASUS could end its Zenfone line with the Zenfone 10. Thankfully, ASUS rebutted the report and confirmed that it would continue to make the Zenfone.

How do you feel about Apple walking away from the iPhone mini? What do you think of compact phones in general? Do they still have a place in the market? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

