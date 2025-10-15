The iPhone 18 Pro could finally adopt Samsung’s old camera trick from the Galaxy S9

TL;DR The iPhone 18 Pro is reportedly getting a variable aperture main camera, a first for any iPhone.

Apple’s move mirrors an approach pioneered by Samsung in the Galaxy S9 but abandoned afterward, although other Android brands have picked up the baton.

The iPhone 17 series has been well-received by customers, and it’s even enough to tempt many Android users into making the switch. Apple has made some meaningful upgrades to the iPhone 17 Pro’s cameras, but Android flagships, especially those from Chinese OEMs, show us that there is still room for significant improvement. It seems Apple is now taking a leaf out of Samsung’s book for the iPhone 18 Pro next year, as it could upgrade the primary camera with a key tech that was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S9 in 2018!

Citing industry sources, ETNews reports that Apple has decided to include a variable aperture in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max’s primary rear camera. This would make the iPhone 18 Pro the first iPhone to feature a variable aperture camera. LG Innotek and Foxconn will reportedly manufacture the primary camera, while the actuator, a key component of the variable aperture, will be produced by Luxshare ICT and Sunny Optical.

Variable aperture allows cameras to adjust their aperture size dynamically. This enables better low-light performance with a wider aperture, as well as sharper focus and lower risk of overexposure in well-lit scenarios with a narrower aperture.

This isn’t the first time that Apple has been rumored to adopt variable aperture on the iPhone’s main camera. The rumor began with the iPhone 17 series, but has more recently solidified for the iPhone 18 Pro.

Samsung was the first to adopt variable aperture on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 in 2018 and 2019, respectively. However, the company discontinued the technology after that, as variable aperture increased the camera thickness and pricing. More recently, we’ve seen phones from HUAWEI, HONOR, and Xiaomi use variable aperture.

It remains to be seen how Apple implements variable aperture on the primary camera. A more basic setup for variable aperture involves switching between only two preset levels. In contrast, phones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra come with a stepless variable aperture that can stop anywhere in between the two levels, giving the system and users more control over the aperture level for any given situation. Apple has previously been rumored to use “aperture blades,” which indicates a setup that would allow for fine-tuning. We’ll have to wait for the company to officially release the phones next year to learn more.

Needless to say, we can expect more Android brands to adopt variable aperture now that Apple is joining the bandwagon.

